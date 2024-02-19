Hyundai Creta SUV storms past 1 million cumulative sales milestone
Hyundai Creta remains the undisputed leader in the mid-size SUV space with the latest facelift model receiving 60,000 bookings since its launch just l
2024 Hyundai Creta comes with three engine choices and multiple transmission options. But the biggest highlight of the model are its design changes on the outside and the updates within the cabin.
The popularity of Hyundai Creta has been unchallenged since 2015 when the company's first SUV for the Indian car market was launched. The mid-size segment was still small and dominated by Renault Duster but the entry of Creta changed various dynamics in various ways. And while the SUV segment has now seen several sub-segments, Creta remains a formidable player. Hyundai on Monday announced that the Creta mid-size SUV has now breached the one million - or 10 lakh - cumulative sales milestone.
First Published Date: 19 Feb 2024, 16:43 PM IST
