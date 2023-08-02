Hyundai Creta Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hyundai Creta comes in eleven petrol variant and eight diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Creta measures 4,300 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,610 mm. The ground clearance of Creta is 190. A five-seat model, Hyundai Creta sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Hyundai Creta price starts at ₹ 10 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 17.87 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Creta comes in 19 variants. Hyundai Creta top variant price is ₹ 17.54 Lakhs.
₹10 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹10.31 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹10.83 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹11.78 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹12.06 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹13.06 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹13.34 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹13.8 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹14.3 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹14.8 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹15.28 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹16.08 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹16.28 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹16.49 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹16.5 Lakhs*
1353 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹16.5 Lakhs*
1353 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹17.49 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹17.54 Lakhs*
1353 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹17.54 Lakhs*
1353 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price