Hyundai Creta Specifications

Hyundai Creta comes in eleven petrol variant and eight diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Creta measures 4,300 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,610 mm. The ground clearance of Creta is 190. A five-seat model, Hyundai Creta sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less