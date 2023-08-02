HT Auto
1/15
2/15
3/15
4/15
5/15
View all Images
6/15

Hyundai Creta Specifications

Hyundai Creta is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 9,99,990 in India. It is available in 19 variants, 1353.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
4.5 out of 5
10 - 17.87 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Hyundai Creta Specs

Hyundai Creta comes in eleven petrol variant and eight diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Creta measures 4,300 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width and has a wheelbase ...Read More

Hyundai Creta Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
SX (O) 1.4 Turbo 7 DCT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
1.4 l Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
850
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
242 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
138 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1353 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17
Ground Clearance
190
Length
4300
Wheelbase
2610
Height
1635
Width
1790
Bootspace
433
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
50
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
4 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Manual
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Hyundai Creta Alternatives

MG Astor

MG Astor

9.78 - 17.38 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Creta vs Astor
UPCOMING
Honda WR-V 2023

Honda WR-V 2023

8 - 10 Lakhs
Check WR-V 2023 details
View similar Cars
UPCOMING
Kia Sonet Facelift

Kia Sonet Facelift

8 - 15 Lakhs
Check Sonet Facelift details
View similar Cars
Toyota Urban Cruiser

Toyota Urban Cruiser

8.5 - 11.4 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Creta vs Urban Cruise...
Kia Carens

Kia Carens

8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Creta vs Carens

Hyundai Creta News

Bookings for Citroen C3 Aircross will begin from September with deliveries starting from October onwards.
Citroen C3 Aircross to mount challenge to Creta, Seltos. Five unique highlights
2 Aug 2023
The range of SUVs has helped the automaker to post significant growth in sales in July 2023.
Creta, Venue SUVs help Hyundai India to sell over 66,000 cars in July
1 Aug 2023
Image of Hyundai Creta used for representational purposes only.
Hyundai Creta Adventure and Alcazar Adventure trademarked, will launch soon
1 Aug 2023
Kia Seltos 2023 SUV will renew its rivalry with Hyundai Creta, the leader in the compact SUV segment, and the Grand Vitara SUV from Maruti Suzuki.
Kia Seltos 2023 vs Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara: What suits your budget?
25 Jul 2023
Kia Seltos facelift has been unveiled earlier this month, which comes challenging rivals like Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.
Kia Seltos facelift vs Hyundai Creta: Which SUV to choose
16 Jul 2023
View all
 

Hyundai Creta Variants & Price List

Hyundai Creta price starts at ₹ 10 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 17.87 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Creta comes in 19 variants. Hyundai Creta top variant price is ₹ 17.54 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
E 1.5 Petrol
10 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
E 1.5 Diesel
10.31 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
EX 1.5 Petrol
10.83 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
EX 1.5 Diesel
11.78 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
S 1.5 Petrol
12.06 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
S 1.5 Diesel
13.06 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
SX 1.5 Petrol Executive Trim
13.34 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
SX 1.5 Petrol
13.8 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
SX 1.5 Diesel Executive Trim
14.3 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
SX 1.5 Diesel
14.8 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
SX 1.5 Petrol CVT
15.28 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
SX (O) 1.5 Diesel
16.08 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
SX 1.5 Diesel Automatic
16.28 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
SX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT
16.49 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
SX 1.4 Turbo 7 DCT
16.5 Lakhs*
1353 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
SX 1.4 Turbo 7 DCT Dual Tone
16.5 Lakhs*
1353 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
SX (O) 1.5 Diesel Automatic
17.49 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
SX (O) 1.4 Turbo 7 DCT Dual Tone
17.54 Lakhs*
1353 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
SX (O) 1.4 Turbo 7 DCT
17.54 Lakhs*
1353 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Hyundai Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Hyundai Cars

Trending Hyundai Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Hyundai Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

93 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BMW X5

BMW X5

93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra e20 NXT

Mahindra e20 NXT

6 - 8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Safari 2023

Tata Safari 2023

16 - 24 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Rolls-Royce New Ghost

Rolls-Royce New Ghost

6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
Check details