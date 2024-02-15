Creta is a 5 seater SUV which has 28 variants. The price of Creta SX Tech 1.5 Petrol CVT in Delhi is Rs. 20.14 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission Creta is a 5 seater SUV which has 28 variants. The price of Creta SX Tech 1.5 Petrol CVT in Delhi is Rs. 20.14 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of SX Tech 1.5 Petrol CVT is 50 litres & Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater, Cruise Control and specs like: Engine Type: 1.5l MPi Max Torque: 143.8 Nm @ 4500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 litres ...Read MoreRead Less