Creta is a 5 seater SUV which has 28 variants. The price of Creta SX (O) 1.5 Diesel AT in Delhi is Rs. 23.54 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission Creta is a 5 seater SUV which has 28 variants. The price of Creta SX (O) 1.5 Diesel AT in Delhi is Rs. 23.54 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of SX (O) 1.5 Diesel AT is 50 litres & Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Cruise Control and specs like: Engine Type: 1.5l U2 CRDi Max Torque: 250 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 litres ...Read MoreRead Less