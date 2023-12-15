Seltos is a 5 seater SUV which has 22 variants. The price of Seltos GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT in Delhi is Rs. 23.31 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission Seltos is a 5 seater SUV which has 22 variants. The price of Seltos GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT in Delhi is Rs. 23.31 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT is 50 litres & Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater, Cruise Control and specs like: Engine Type: 1.5l CRDi VGT Max Torque: 250 Nm @ 1500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 litres BootSpace: 433 litres ...Read MoreRead Less