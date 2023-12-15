Seltos is a 5 seater SUV which has 22 variants. The price of Seltos HTK Plus 1.5 in Delhi is Rs. 15.61 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of HTK Seltos is a 5 seater SUV which has 22 variants. The price of Seltos HTK Plus 1.5 in Delhi is Rs. 15.61 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of HTK Plus 1.5 is 50 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Cruise Control and specs like: Engine Type: G1.5 MPi Max Torque: 144 Nm @ 4500 rpm Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 litres BootSpace: 433 litres ...Read MoreRead Less