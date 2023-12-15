Seltos is a 5 seater SUV which has 27 variants. The price of Seltos GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 23.77 Lakhs. The fuel capacity Seltos is a 5 seater SUV which has 27 variants. The price of Seltos GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 23.77 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone is 50 litres & Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift respectively. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Cruise Control, Heater, Low Fuel Level Warning and specs like: Engine Type: 1.5l CRDi VGT Max Torque: 250 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 litres BootSpace: 433 litres Mileage of GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone is 19.1 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less