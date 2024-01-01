Saved Articles

Kia Seltos vs MG Hector Plus

In 2024 when choosing between the Kia Seltos and MG Hector Plus , assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Seltos
Kia Seltos
HTE 1.5
₹10.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Hector Plus
MG Hector Plus
Smart 1.5 Turbo MT 7 STR
₹17.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
G1.5 MPi1.5L Turbocharged Intercooled
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm250 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears, Manual Override
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm141 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1451 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,51,21520,19,700
Ex-Showroom Price
10,89,90017,49,800
RTO
1,12,9901,90,980
Insurance
47,82578,420
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,89343,411

    MG Motor India claims electric cars played a key role in the brand's total passenger vehicle sales in 2023.
    Hector, ZS and Comet help MG Motor India post 18% sales growth in 2023 with 56,902 cars
    1 Jan 2024
    In a year filled with launches galore, picking the creme-de-la-creme can be daunting. But a few models were a extra special, and with good reason.
    Year Ender 2023: Five best mass-market cars we drove this year. And what makes them stand out
    29 Dec 2023
    Ola Electric sells S1 Pro, S1 Air and S1X Plus electric scooters in India.
    Ola Electric sells over 30,000 electric scooters in December, captures 40% market share
    1 Jan 2024
    The 2024 Hyundai Creta is all set to hit the Indian market on 16th January 2024, which will intensify the rivalry in the mid-size SUV segment, where other models like Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Mahindra Scorpio-N are among the strong players.
2024 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Which South Korean SUV should you choose
11 Jan 2024
    2024 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Which South Korean SUV should you choose
    11 Jan 2024
    Kia Seltos 2023 has been launched in India at a starting price of ₹10.89 lakh (ex-showroom).
Kia Seltos 2023 facelift SUV: First drive review
23 Jul 2023
    Kia Seltos 2023 facelift SUV: First drive review
    23 Jul 2023
    MG Motor has launched the new Hector 2023 SUV in India at a starting price of ₹14.72 lakh. In its new generation, the Hector comes with several changes, including design, features and technology.
MG Hector facelift: First Drive Review
9 Feb 2023
    MG Hector facelift: First Drive Review
    9 Feb 2023
    Kia will announce the prices of the Seltos facelift SUV on July 14. Bookings for the new Seltos will begin on the same day.
Kia Seltos facelift SUV: First Look
4 Jul 2023
    Kia Seltos facelift SUV: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
    MG Motor is all set to drive in the facelift version of the Hector SUV this month. In its new avatar, the Hector 2023 will be loaded with more features and tech than the previous edition.
MG Hector 2023: First Look
8 Jan 2023
    MG Hector 2023: First Look
    8 Jan 2023
    View all
     