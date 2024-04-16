Mahindra Bolero Neo+ launched: This is how it differs from Bolero Neo

Mahindra has launched the Bolero Neo+ in India, available in a nine-seater configuration with a 2-3-4 layout. This new three row SUV comes in two trim levels, P4 and P10, priced at ₹11.39 lakh and ₹12.49 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom). Compared to the seven-seater version, the Neo+ is pricier by ₹1.49 lakh and ₹1 lakh for the equivalent trim.

The Mahindra Bolero Neo+ is offered in two trim level: P4 and P10, priced at ₹ ₹11.39 lakh and ₹12.49 lakh, respectively. This makes it pricier by

Under the hood, the Mahindra Bolero Neo+ is powered by a new 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. This engine, which drives the rear wheels, delivers 118 bhp and 280 Nm of torque. In comparison, the standard Bolero Neo is equipped with a 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 100bhp and 260Nm of torque.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mahindra Bolero Neo 1493.0 cc 1493.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 9.90 - 12.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra Bolero 2024 1999 cc 1999 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 10 Lakhs View Details Mahindra Bolero 1493.0 cc 1493.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 9.90 - 10.91 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV300 1497.0 cc 1497.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.99 - 14.76 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV700 2184.0 cc 2184.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra XUV900 2498 cc 2498 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 25 Lakhs View Details

In terms of colours, the SUV offers three exterior paint options: Napoli Black, Majestic Silver, and Diamond White. Inside, the Bolero Neo+ boasts premium Italian interiors, a nine-inch infotainment system, and connectivity features like Bluetooth and USB.The Mahindra Bolero Neo+ offers a 22.8 cm touchscreen infotainment system, dual airbags, ABS, ISOFix, and an anti-glare IRVM.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO of the Automotive Sector at Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, stated that the Bolero brand has become synonymous with robustness and reliability for the customers, consistently delivering performance that exceeds expectations.

With the introduction of the Bolero Neo+, the company aims to provide a blend of durability, advanced features, and superior comfort that enhances the driving experience for families and fleet owners alike, he added.

Also watch: Mahindra Bolero Neo: First drive impressions

Another Mahindra SUV on the horizon

Besides the Bolero Neo+, Mahindra is gearing up to launch the XUV3X0 on April 29, 2024. Recent teasers on the SUV by the company suggest that the Mahindra 3X0 will have a new interior setup for the XUV3X0, drawing inspiration from the updated XUV400. The compact SUV is expected to feature a 26.04 cm touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster, promising a modern and immersive driving experience.

Mahindra is set to make waves in the compact SUV segment with the upcoming XUV3X0, an upgrade to the XUV300

In addition to the new dashboard, the teaser also highlights the interior's white theme and a panoramic sunroof that extends to the rear passenger compartment. Among the anticipated features are a wireless charger, automatic climate control, new upholstery, and more, promising a blend of comfort and convenience.

A previous teaser video from Mahindra showcased the XUV3X0's redesigned grille, C-shaped LED DRLs, and headlights at the front, along with connected tail lights at the rear. The video also hinted at the inclusion of ventilated seats and a premium sound system. The SUV's alloy wheel design has also been revamped, distinguishing it from its predecessor, the XUV300.

First Published Date: