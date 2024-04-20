HT Auto
Bobby Deol & Seltos come together for Kia's connected car technology

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Apr 2024, 13:12 PM
  • Kia Seltos is one of the most popular mid-size SUVs in the Indian market. It shares its underpinnings with the Hyundai Creta.
Bobby Deol with the top-end version of Kia Seltos.
Bobby Deol with the top-end version of Kia Seltos.

Kia entered the Indian market with the Seltos Beck in 2019. The SUV helped the brand establish itself and last year, Seltos got its first facelift. Now, Kia has announced that they are collaborating with Bollywood actor Bobby Deol for Kia Connect which is Kia's connected car technology. Bobby has gained quite a bit of popularity in the past recent years in movies and TV shows like Animal and Aashram.

