Bobby Deol & Seltos come together for Kia's connected car technology

Kia entered the Indian market with the Seltos Beck in 2019. The SUV helped the brand establish itself and last year, Seltos got its first facelift. Now, Kia has announced that they are collaborating with Bollywood actor Bobby Deol for Kia Connect which is Kia's connected car technology. Bobby has gained quite a bit of popularity in the past recent years in movies and TV shows like Animal and Aashram.