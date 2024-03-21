Kia to hike prices on Sonet, Carens & Seltos by up to 3% from April 1

Kia India has announced its plans to increase prices across its mass model range with effect from April 1, 2024. The Kia Sonet, Carens and Seltos prices will be hiked by up to three per cent from next month onwards. The automaker said that the decision was made due to the rising commodity prices and supply-chain-related inputs. Kia also emphasised that this was the brand’s first price adjustment this year.

Kia has not revealed the quantum of the price hike on each of the models but you can expect prices to vary depending on the model and variant. The Kia Sonet is the brand’s most accessible offering starting from ₹7.99 lakh, and going up to ₹14.69 lakh. The Kia Carens MPV is priced from ₹10.45 lakh, going up to ₹18.95 lakh. The Kia Seltos is the brand’s bestseller and starts from ₹10.90 lakh, going up to ₹20.30 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Commenting on the price adjustment, Hardeep Singh Brar, National Head - Sales and Marketing - Kia India said, “At Kia, we consistently strive to deliver premium and technologically advanced products to our esteemed customers. However, due to the continuous increase in commodity prices, adverse exchange rate and rising input cost, we are compelled to implement a partial price hike. The company is absorbing a significant portion of the increase, allowing customers to continue driving their favourite Kia cars without a major dent in their pockets."

Kia is one of the most prominent players in the Indian auto sector, having made a remarkable climb on the sales chart since its arrival in 2019. The automaker has sold nearly 1.16 million units in India and overseas with the Seltos contributing 6.13 lakh units, followed by the Sonet with over 3.95 lakh units, while the Carens has added 1.59 lakh units so far. The automaker also retails the EV6 premium electric SUV in the country, which arrives as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).

