Mahindra Bolero Neo+ energises India's three-row SUV battle: Variants explained

Mahindra & Mahindra launched the Bolero Neo+ in India earlier this week as the latest entrant in the three-row SUV segment of the country. Available in two different variants, the SUV comes with a starting price of ₹11.39 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top variant is priced at ₹12.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Essentially, an updated version of the Mahindra TUV300+, the newly introduced Mahindra Bolero Neo+ comes with an identical design as the Bolero Neo.

The SUV comes available in three different colour options - Napoli Black, Majestic Silver and Diamond White. It offers a seating capacity for nine occupants in three rows. Bolero Neo+ comes with a 2-3-4 seating layout inside the cabin. The powertrain of this newly launched SUV is bigger and different from the power mill that works under the hood of Mahindra Bolero Neo. Powering the Mahindra Bolero Neo+ is a 2.2-litre m-Hawk diesel engine that is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. This engine is capable of churning out 118 bhp peak power and 280 Nm of maximum torque.

Available in two trim options - P4 and P10, here is the variant-wise feature list of the all-new Mahindra Bolero Neo+.

Mahindra Bolero Neo+ P4

The all-new Mahindra Bolero Neo+ P4 is the base variant of the SUV. It comes with X-shaped bumpers at the front and rear, steel wheels with wheel covers, body-coloured wheel covers, front and rear tow hooks and rear footstep. Inside the cabin, the SUV gets sliding and reclining front seats, vinyl upholstery, a green-tinted windshield, 12V charging points, AC with Eco mode, tilt adjustable steering wheel, front and rear power windows, mobile pockets on the seat back for the second-row occupants, third-row fold-up side-facing seats.

On the safety front, the P4 variant of the Bolero Neo+ SUV gets a central locking system, dual airbags, ABS with EBD reverse parking sensors, seat belt reminder alert, high-speed alert system, and lap belt for the middle occupant in the second row. The SUV comes with a micro-hybrid technology mated to the 2.2-litre diesel engine, which enhances the fuel economy.

Mahindra Bolero Neo+ P10

The Mahindra Bolero Neo+ P10 is the top trim of the SUV, which comes more feature-rich than the P4. While having all the features of the P4, this variant additionally gets chrome elements on the radiator grille. Also, it comes with fog lamps, alloy wheels and side footsteps on the exterior.

Moving inside the cabin, the SUV sports Piano Black inserts on the dashboard, and a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with USB, Bluetooth and Aux-In connectivity. Besides that, it sports four speakers and two tweeters, a dual pod instrument cluster with chrome garnishing, a height-adjustable driver seat, a front armrest, fabric upholstery, foldable seats in the second row, second-row armrest. It also features electrically adjustable ORVMs, remote key entry and steering-mounted controls.

Safety features of the P10 variant of the Bolero Neo+ include ISOFIX child seat anchorage points, follow-me-home headlamps, reverse parking assist, rear wiper and washer, rear defogger etc.

