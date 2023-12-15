Seltos is a 5 seater SUV which has 22 variants. The price of Seltos HTK 1.5 Diesel iMT in Delhi is Rs. 16.06 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission ofSeltos is a 5 seater SUV which has 22 variants. The price of Seltos HTK 1.5 Diesel iMT in Delhi is Rs. 16.06 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of HTK 1.5 Diesel iMT is 50 litres & Clutchless Manual (IMT) - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like: