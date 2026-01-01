hamburger icon
HarrierPriceMileageSpecifications
Tata Harrier Fornt Left View
1/11
Tata Harrier Grille
2/11
Tata Harrier Headlight
3/11
Tata Harrier Taillight
4/11
Tata Harrier Wheel
5/11
Tata Harrier Ac Controls
View all Images
6/11

Tata Harrier Smart

3.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
16.56 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Tata Harrier Key Specs
Engine1956 cc
Mileage16.8 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
View all Harrier specs and features

Harrier Smart

Harrier Smart Prices

The Harrier Smart, equipped with a Kryotec 2.0L Turbocharged Engine and Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹16.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Harrier Smart Mileage

All variants of the Harrier deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 16.8 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Harrier Smart Colours

The Harrier Smart is available in 6 colour options: Pure Grey, Pristine White, Seaweed Green, Sunlit Yellow, Fearless Red, Stealth Black.

Harrier Smart Engine and Transmission

The Harrier Smart is powered by a 1956 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode. This unit makes 168 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm of torque.

Harrier Smart vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Harrier's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hyundai Creta N Line priced between ₹19.03 Lakhs - 20.1 Lakhs or the Kia Seltos priced between ₹10.99 Lakhs - 22.02 Lakhs.

Harrier Smart Specs & Features

The Harrier Smart has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Scuff Plates, Rear Reading Lamp, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption and Gear Indicator.

Tata Harrier Smart Price

Harrier Smart

₹16.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,99,990
RTO
1,86,370
Insurance
68,736
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,55,596
EMI@35,585/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Tata Harrier Smart Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Kryotec 2.0L Turbocharged Engine
Electric Motor
No
Driving Range
840 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
16.8 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Drum
Front Tyres
235 / 65 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Independent,Lower Wishbone,McPherson Strut with coil spring & Anti Roll Bar
Rear Suspension
Semi Independent Twist Blade with Panhard Rod & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
235 / 65 R17

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4605 mm
Wheelbase
2741 mm
Height
1718 mm
Width
1922 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
445 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
No
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
2
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Pillars

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
No
Steering mounted controls
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
Speakers
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
USB Compatibility
No
GPS Navigation System
No
Aux Compatibility
No
Voice Command
No

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Bharat NCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Tata Harrier Smart EMI
EMI32,027 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
14,90,036
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
14,90,036
Interest Amount
4,31,565
Payable Amount
19,21,601

Tata Harrier other Variants

Harrier Smart Petrol MT

₹14.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,89,000
RTO
1,40,900
Insurance
61,461
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,91,861
EMI@32,066/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Harrier Pure X Petrol MT

₹18.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,99,990
RTO
1,75,999
Insurance
72,907
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,49,396
EMI@39,751/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Pure X Dark Edition Petrol MT

₹19.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,63,390
RTO
1,82,339
Insurance
75,240
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,21,469
EMI@41,300/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Adventure X Petrol MT

₹19.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,86,490
RTO
1,84,649
Insurance
76,090
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,47,729
EMI@41,864/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Pure X

₹20.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,99,990
RTO
2,23,870
Insurance
76,538
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,00,898
EMI@43,007/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Adventure Plus X Petrol MT

₹19.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,13,590
RTO
1,87,359
Insurance
77,087
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,78,536
EMI@42,526/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Adventure X Dark Edition Petrol MT

₹20.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,38,490
RTO
1,89,849
Insurance
78,004
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,06,843
EMI@43,135/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Pure X Petrol AT

₹20.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,53,190
RTO
1,91,319
Insurance
78,545
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,23,554
EMI@43,494/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Pure X Dark Edition

₹20.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,63,390
RTO
2,31,795
Insurance
78,187
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,73,872
EMI@44,576/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Adventure Plus X Dark Edition Petrol MT

₹20.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,65,590
RTO
1,92,559
Insurance
79,001
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,37,650
EMI@43,797/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Pure X Dark Edition Petrol AT

₹20.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,91,090
RTO
1,95,109
Insurance
79,940
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,66,639
EMI@44,420/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Adventure X

₹21.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,96,490
RTO
2,35,932
Insurance
79,048
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,11,970
EMI@45,394/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Adventure Plus X

₹21.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,29,590
RTO
2,40,070
Insurance
79,909
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,50,069
EMI@46,213/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Adventure X Petrol AT

₹21.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,47,290
RTO
2,00,729
Insurance
82,008
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,30,527
EMI@45,793/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Adventure X Dark Edition

₹21.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,48,490
RTO
2,42,432
Insurance
80,400
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,71,822
EMI@46,681/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Pure X AT

₹21.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,53,190
RTO
2,43,020
Insurance
80,522
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,77,232
EMI@46,797/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Adventure Plus X Petrol AT

₹21.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,74,390
RTO
2,03,439
Insurance
83,005
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,61,334
EMI@46,455/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Adventure Plus X Dark Edition

₹22.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,81,590
RTO
2,46,570
Insurance
81,261
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,09,921
EMI@47,500/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Adventure X Dark Edition Petrol AT

₹21.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,89,990
RTO
2,04,999
Insurance
83,579
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,79,068
EMI@46,837/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Pure X Dark Edition AT

₹22.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,91,090
RTO
2,47,757
Insurance
81,508
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,20,855
EMI@47,735/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Adventure Plus X Dark Edition Petrol AT

₹22.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,26,390
RTO
2,08,639
Insurance
84,919
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,20,448
EMI@47,726/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Adventure X AT

₹22.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,57,290
RTO
2,56,032
Insurance
83,230
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,97,052
EMI@49,373/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Adventure Plus X AT

₹23.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,90,390
RTO
2,60,170
Insurance
84,091
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,35,151
EMI@50,192/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Adventure X Dark Edition AT

₹23.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,990
RTO
2,61,370
Insurance
84,340
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,46,200
EMI@50,429/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Fearless X Petrol MT

₹23.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,990
RTO
2,15,999
Insurance
87,628
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,04,117
EMI@49,524/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Adventure Plus X Dark Edition AT

₹23.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,42,390
RTO
2,66,670
Insurance
85,443
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,95,003
EMI@51,478/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Fearless X Dark Edition Petrol MT

₹23.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,65,390
RTO
2,22,539
Insurance
90,034
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,78,463
EMI@51,122/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Fearless X

₹24.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,13,390
RTO
2,75,545
Insurance
87,289
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,76,724
EMI@53,234/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Fearless X Dark Edition

₹25.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,65,390
RTO
2,82,045
Insurance
88,642
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,36,577
EMI@54,521/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Fearless X Petrol AT

₹25.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,78,890
RTO
2,33,889
Insurance
94,212
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,07,491
EMI@53,896/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Fearless Plus X Petrol MT

₹25.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,11,990
RTO
2,37,199
Insurance
95,430
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,45,119
EMI@54,705/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Fearless X Dark Edition Petrol AT

₹25.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,30,890
RTO
2,39,089
Insurance
96,125
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,66,604
EMI@55,166/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Fearless Plus X Dark Edition Petrol MT

₹26.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,63,990
RTO
2,42,399
Insurance
97,343
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,04,232
EMI@55,975/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Fearless Ultra Petrol MT

₹26.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,71,990
RTO
2,43,199
Insurance
97,638
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,13,327
EMI@56,171/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Fearless X AT

₹26.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,78,890
RTO
2,96,232
Insurance
91,594
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,67,216
EMI@57,329/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Fearless Plus X

₹27.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,11,990
RTO
3,00,370
Insurance
92,454
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,05,314
EMI@58,148/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Fearless Ultra Petrol 1.5L Turbo Manual Dark Edition

₹26.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,23,990
RTO
2,43,829
Insurance
85,500
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,53,819
EMI@57,041/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Fearless Ultra Red Dark Edition Petrol MT

₹26.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,26,990
RTO
2,48,699
Insurance
99,662
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,75,851
EMI@57,514/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Fearless X Dark Edition AT

₹27.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,30,890
RTO
3,02,732
Insurance
92,946
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,27,068
EMI@58,615/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Stealth Edition Petrol 1.5L Turbo Manual

₹26.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,42,990
RTO
2,45,729
Insurance
86,063
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,75,282
EMI@57,502/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Fearless Plus X Petrol AT

₹27.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,53,890
RTO
2,51,389
Insurance
1,00,652
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,06,431
EMI@58,172/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Fearless Plus X Dark Edition

₹27.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,63,990
RTO
3,06,870
Insurance
93,807
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,65,167
EMI@59,434/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Fearless Plus X Stealth Edition

₹27.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,82,990
RTO
3,09,245
Insurance
94,301
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,87,036
EMI@59,904/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Fearless Ultra Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual

₹28.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,84,990
RTO
3,14,124
Insurance
1,23,424
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,23,038
EMI@60,678/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Fearless Plus X Dark Edition Petrol AT

₹27.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,05,890
RTO
2,56,589
Insurance
1,02,566
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,65,545
EMI@59,442/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Fearless Ultra Petrol AT

₹27.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,13,890
RTO
2,57,389
Insurance
1,02,860
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,74,639
EMI@59,638/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Fearless Ultra Red Dark Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual

₹28.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,39,990
RTO
3,20,999
Insurance
1,25,545
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,87,034
EMI@62,054/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Fearless Ultra Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual Dark Edition

₹28.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,39,990
RTO
3,16,429
Insurance
95,783
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,52,702
EMI@61,316/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Fearless Plus X AT

₹28.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,53,890
RTO
3,18,107
Insurance
96,145
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,68,642
EMI@61,658/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Fearless Ultra Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic Dark Edition

₹28.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,65,890
RTO
2,58,019
Insurance
89,702
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,14,111
EMI@60,486/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Fearless Ultra Red Dark Edition Petrol AT

₹28.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,68,890
RTO
2,62,889
Insurance
1,04,884
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,37,163
EMI@60,982/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Stealth Edition Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic

₹28.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,84,890
RTO
2,59,919
Insurance
90,265
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,35,574
EMI@60,948/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Fearless Plus X Dark Edition AT

₹29.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,05,890
RTO
3,24,607
Insurance
97,497
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,28,494
EMI@62,945/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Fearless Plus X Stealth Edition AT

₹29.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,24,890
RTO
3,26,982
Insurance
97,991
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,50,363
EMI@63,415/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Fearless Ultra Diesel 2.0L Turbo Automatic

₹29.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,29,990
RTO
3,32,249
Insurance
1,29,015
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,91,754
EMI@64,304/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Fearless Ultra Red Dark Diesel 2.0L Turbo Automatic

₹30.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,84,990
RTO
3,39,124
Insurance
1,31,136
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
30,55,750
EMI@65,680/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Harrier Fearless Ultra Diesel 2.0L Turbo Automatic Dark Edition

₹30.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,84,990
RTO
3,34,554
Insurance
99,554
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
30,19,598
EMI@64,903/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tata Harrier Alternatives

Hyundai Creta N Line

Hyundai Creta N Line

19.03 - 20.1 Lakhs
+1
HarriervsCreta N Line
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.99 - 22.02 Lakhs
+5
HarriervsSeltos
Jeep Compass

Jeep Compass

17.99 - 30.7 Lakhs
+2
HarriervsCompass
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.52 - 23.52 Lakhs
+2
HarriervsThar ROXX
Force Motors Gurkha

Force Motors Gurkha

16.75 - 18 Lakhs
HarriervsGurkha

Popular Suv Cars

UPCOMING
Audi A2

Audi A2

20 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Cars
Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.2 - 1.26 Cr
e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 Cr
View upcoming Cars
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

90.48 - 99.81 Lakhs
Q7 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Suv Carss

view all specs and features

Popular Tata Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Tata Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

19.45 - 26.95 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
MG Starlight 560

MG Starlight 560

20 - 27 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers