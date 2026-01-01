|Engine
|1956 cc
|Mileage
|16.8 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Manual
The Harrier Smart, equipped with a Kryotec 2.0L Turbocharged Engine and Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹16.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Harrier deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 16.8 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Harrier Smart is available in 6 colour options: Pure Grey, Pristine White, Seaweed Green, Sunlit Yellow, Fearless Red, Stealth Black.
The Harrier Smart is powered by a 1956 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode. This unit makes 168 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm of torque.
In the Harrier's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hyundai Creta N Line priced between ₹19.03 Lakhs - 20.1 Lakhs or the Kia Seltos priced between ₹10.99 Lakhs - 22.02 Lakhs.
The Harrier Smart has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Scuff Plates, Rear Reading Lamp, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption and Gear Indicator.