Harrier is a 5 seater SUV which has 25 variants. The price of Harrier Adventure Plus A in Delhi is Rs. 25.72 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of AdventureHarrier is a 5 seater SUV which has 25 variants. The price of Harrier Adventure Plus A in Delhi is Rs. 25.72 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Adventure Plus A is 50 litres & Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Instantaneous Consumption, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Cruise Control and specs like:
Engine Type: Kryotec 2.0L Turbocharged Engine
Max Torque: 350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 litres
BootSpace: 445 litres
Mileage of Adventure Plus A is 16.8 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less