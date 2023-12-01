Harrier is a 5 seater SUV which has 25 variants. The price of Harrier Pure (O) in Delhi is Rs. 20.83 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Pure (O) Harrier is a 5 seater SUV which has 25 variants. The price of Harrier Pure (O) in Delhi is Rs. 20.83 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Pure (O) is 50 litres & Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Instantaneous Consumption, Shift Indicator, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning and specs like: Engine Type: Kryotec 2.0L Turbocharged Engine Max Torque: 350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 litres BootSpace: 445 litres Mileage of Pure (O) is 16.8 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less