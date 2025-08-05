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Tata Harrier Images

Check out the latest images of Tata Harrier. The images showcase the dynamic exterior ...Read More

Tata Harrier Fornt Left View

Tata Harrier

3.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
12.89 - 25.85 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
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Exterior
Interior
Tata Harrier Fornt Left View
Tata Harrier Grille
Tata Harrier Headlight
Tata Harrier Taillight
Tata Harrier Wheel
Tata Harrier Ac Controls
Tata Harrier Airbags
Tata Harrier Dashboard
Tata Harrier Instrument Cluster
Tata Harrier Seats Aerial View
Tata Harrier Sun Roof Moon Roof
Fornt Left View
Grille
Headlight
Taillight
Wheel
Ac Controls
Airbags
Dashboard
Instrument Cluster
Seats Aerial View
Sun Roof Moon Roof

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Tata Harrier User Reviews & Ratings

4
171 Ratings & Reviews
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3 & aboverating star
17
4 & aboverating star
139
5 ratingrating star
15
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User Reviews

My favorite car
Just drove a few hundred km in my new Tata Harrier Fearless automatic, and honestly, I’m loving it. The delivery process was smooth, though a bit less wait would’ve been nice. The 6-speed automatic is super smooth, and that 170 PS engine pulls really well—makes highway drives a breeze. Ride comfort is solid, and it feels confident on turns. The dual-tone paint really stands out, and the interiors feel premium—especially with the panoramic sunroof. I’m getting close to the claimed 14.6 km/l mileage too. Tata’s service network is everywhere, so that’s a plus. Overall, it’s a stylish and capable SUV.
By: Kamlesh (Aug 5, 2025)
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Tata Harrier Related News

The 2026 Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth Editions add a blacked-out design theme while keeping the same feature list and engine options.
2026 Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth editions launched starting at 23.43 lakh
10 Jul 2026
Tata Motors has expanded the Harrier EV lineup in India with the launch of the new Fearless+ QWD 75 variant
Tata Harrier EV gets new dual-motor QWD 75 variant; prices start at 26.49 lakh
21 Mar 2026
Both SUVs are powered by Tata’s new 1.5-litre Hyperion turbo-petrol engine producing 170 PS and 280 Nm of torque
Tata Harrier and Safari petrol variants launched, prices start at 12.89 lakh
7 Jan 2026
The upcoming Tata Safari petrol will gain a new Ultra variant positioned above the Accomplished trim with added tech and safety features
Tata Safari & Harrier Petrol New ULTRA variants explained
29 Dec 2025
Tata Motors will launch petrol-powered versions of the Harrier and Safari with their next facelifts on December 9, 2025
Tata Safari and Harrier petrol variants set to launch in India on December 9, 2025
12 Nov 2025
View all
 Tata Harrier Related News

Tata Harrier Videos

When it comes to safety rating, both Mahindra Thar Roxx and Tata Harrier are placed on top of the list. The two SUVs have secured five-star rating at the Bharat NCAP crash tests. Both SUVs offer host of safety features too.
Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Tata Harrier: Which SUV is safer? Bharat NCAP safety rating explained
18 Nov 2024
Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
21 Dec 2023
Tata Motors has launched the facelift versions of Harrier and Safari SUVs with new design language, loaded with multiple features, technology and enhanced safety.
Harrier or Safari? Tata's design head explains new design philosophy
18 Oct 2023
Tata Motors will launch the updated 2023 Harrier SUV in India on October 17. The Harrier facelift comes with major changes in terms of design, technology and features.
Tata Harrier facelift SUV: Big on tech and features, but no petrol yet
14 Oct 2023
Tata Sierra EV is grabbing a lot of eyeballs at the Auto Expo 2023.
Auto Expo 2023: Harrier EV, Curvv and other must-watch at Tata Motors pavilion
13 Jan 2023
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