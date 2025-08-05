Tata Harrier Images

My favorite car

Just drove a few hundred km in my new Tata Harrier Fearless automatic, and honestly, I’m loving it. The delivery process was smooth, though a bit less wait would’ve been nice. The 6-speed automatic is super smooth, and that 170 PS engine pulls really well—makes highway drives a breeze. Ride comfort is solid, and it feels confident on turns. The dual-tone paint really stands out, and the interiors feel premium—especially with the panoramic sunroof. I’m getting close to the claimed 14.6 km/l mileage too. Tata’s service network is everywhere, so that’s a plus. Overall, it’s a stylish and capable SUV.

By: Kamlesh ( Aug 5, 2025 )