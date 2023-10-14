HT Auto
Tata Harrier facelift SUV: First impressions

Tata continues to skip petrol option for the compact SUV. Can the new Harrier attract more takers with diesel-only offering? Here are our first impressions.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Oct 2023, 12:00 PM
First Published Date: 14 Oct 2023, 12:00 PM IST
TAGS: Harrier Tata motors

