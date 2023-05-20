HT Auto

MG Hector Plus Images

MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus News

Citroen will offer C3 Aircross SUV in three-row avatar besides standard five-seater version. The three-row version is likely to take on rivals like MG Hector Plus.
Citroen C3 Aircross vs MG Hector Plus: Specs, features compared
20 May 2023
Both SUVs have strong road presence on the road.
Tata Safari vs MG Hector Plus: Price, features, looks & specs compared
3 Jan 2023
File photo of MG Astor used for representation purpose only.
MG Astor, Hector Plus, Hector & Gloster's prices to be increased from Jan'23
16 Dec 2022
MG Hector 2021 (left) flanked by MG Hector Plus on either side.
MG Motor withdraws petrol DCT version of the Hector and Hector Plus SUVs
7 Jan 2022
Hector Plus stands similar to the Hector but seeks to create its own unique identity courtesy subtle additions and changes.
MG Hector Plus drive review: When it takes three rows to tango on roads
21 Jul 2020
MG Hector Plus Videos

MG Hector Plus SUV gets stylish new headlamps which flank a new chrome-studded front Grille,
First drive review: MG Hector Plus SUV
21 Jul 2020
The new MG Hector Plus is a more spacious version of Hector which boasts of several upgrades inside out.
First look: MG Hector Plus 2020 SUV
14 Jul 2020
MG Comet EV offers great manoeuvrability through thick urban traffic and narrow lanes, making it a practical choice even in tight parking spots.
MG Comet's day out in Old Delhi: How practical is India's most affordable EV?
9 Jun 2023
MG Comet EV has a claimed range of around 230 kms and it can be charged to full in up to seven hours. Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.98 lakh (introductory and ex-showroom), it is now the country's most-affordable EV.
MG Comet EV: First Drive Review
11 May 2023
MG Motor has launched the new Hector 2023 SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14.72 lakh. In its new generation, the Hector comes with several changes, including design, features and technology.
MG Hector facelift: First Drive Review
9 Feb 2023
Trending MG Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming

  • MG Hector

    14.73 - 21.73 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG Comet EV

    7.98 - 9.98 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG Gloster

    29.98 - 37.68 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG Astor

    9.78 - 17.38 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG ZS EV

    21 - 24.68 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG G10

    24 - 30 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG Baojun 510

    11 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG RC-6

    18 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG eHS

    45 - 55 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG Euniq 7

    30 - 35 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all MG Cars

