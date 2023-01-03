HT Auto
Tata Safari Vs Mg Hector Plus: Price, Features, Looks & Specs Compared

Tata Safari vs MG Hector Plus: Price, features, looks & specs compared

Despite being criticized in the beginning for not offering all-wheel drive, the Safari is a great product and is doing quite well in the Indian market. One of the main rivals of the Safari is the MG Hector Plus. Where the Safari is the larger version of the Harrier, the Hector Plus is the longer version of the Hector. Because both SUVs compete in the same segment, here is a comparison between both SUVs.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Jan 2023, 21:14 PM
Both SUVs have strong road presence on the road.
Tata Safari vs MG Hector Plus: Looks

Both SUVs look very similar to their smaller siblings and have almost identical front designs with subtle changes so that the larger versions can be distinguished from the smaller ones. While both vehicles have SUV-like profiles, some people would prefer the road presence of the Tata Safari because of its muscular design. The Safari is also offered in several special editions. The Hector Plus also has a good road presence because of its large and boxy dimensions.

Tata Safari Jet Edition comes with Winged Comfort Head Restraints on the second-row bench and captain seats.
Tata Safari vs MG Hector Plus: Specs

Both SUVs share the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that is sourced from Fiat. However, both are tuned differently. The engine produces 168 bhp at 3,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 350 Nm at 1,750-2,500 rpm. The Hector Plus only gets a 6-speed manual gearbox whereas the Safari gets a 6-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Tata Safari facelift spotted testing in India, may launch early in 2023

On the other hand, MG Hector Plus also gets a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine that produces 141 bhp at 5,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 250 Nm at 1,600-3,600 rpm. It is offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic transmission.

Tata Safari vs MG Hector Plus: Features

Both SUVs come with a panoramic sunroof, electric adjustment for the driver seat, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, steering-mounted controls, touchscreen infotainment system and much more. Tata Motors offer Terrain Response System, ventilated seats, a JBL sound system, hill descent control and an electric parking brake. On the other hand, the Hector Plus offers a 360-degree parking camera, a larger infotainment system, voice commands and a hands-free tailgate.

Tata Safari vs MG Hector Plus: Safety features

In terms of safety features, the Hector Plus comes with Electronic Stability Program, Traction Control System, Hill Hold Control, ABS with EBD, Brake Assist, front and rear disc brakes, up to 6 airbags, seatbelt reminders and rear parking sensors.

Hector Plus has some styling elements of the Hector but it is longer in length.
Tata has equipped the Safari with up to 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Program, Hill Hold Control, Traction Control, Roll Over Mitigation, Corner Stability Control, Brake Disc Wiping, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, all disc brakes, air purifier, tyre pressure monitoring system, Hill Descent Control, auto-hold function for the electronic parking brake, Driver Doze off Alert, After Impact Braking and Panic Brake Alert.

Tata Safari vs MG Hector Plus: Price

Tata Safari is priced between 15.45 lakh and 23.76 lakh. The Hector Plus starts at 15.24 lakh and goes up to 21 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 03 Jan 2023, 21:14 PM IST
TAGS: MG Hector Plus Tata Safari
