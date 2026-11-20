If you are looking for an affordable sedan with top-notch five-star safety rating, here are the best five options you can find in the Indian market.

The sedans might be facing an ever-shrinking market share amid the ever-increasing demand and sales of the SUVs and crossovers over the last couple of years, the appeal of the sedans are not over yet. They continue to attract many customers who prefer comfort, style over the high-riding utility focused boxy design.

Over the last few years, several automakers in India have introduced their respective offerings in the segment that come with suave design, wide range of upmarket features powered by advanced technologies, punchy powertrains. Adding more zing to these sedans is the top-notch safety features and strong build quality.

If you are looking for an affordable sedan with top-notch five-star safety rating, here are the best five options you can find in the Indian market.