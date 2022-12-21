HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Tata Safari Facelift Spotted Testing In India, May Launch Early In 2023

Tata Safari facelift spotted testing in India, may launch early in 2023

Tata Motors is expected to drive in the facelift version of its flagship three-row SUV Safari soon. Though no clear timeline has been shared by the carmaker, Tata Motors was spotted recently testing a Safari under the wrap of camouflage on the streets of Pune. The Safari SUV, which was launched early last year, is currently available only with diesel engine options.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Dec 2022, 12:56 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
This test unit of Tata Safari SUV in camouflage was spotted recently on the roads of Pune, Maharashtra.(Photo courtesy: Instagram/sonkusale vedant)
This test unit of Tata Safari SUV in camouflage was spotted recently on the roads of Pune, Maharashtra.(Photo courtesy: Instagram/sonkusale vedant)
This test unit of Tata Safari SUV in camouflage was spotted recently on the roads of Pune, Maharashtra.(Photo courtesy: Instagram/sonkusale vedant)
This test unit of Tata Safari SUV in camouflage was spotted recently on the roads of Pune, Maharashtra.(Photo courtesy: Instagram/sonkusale vedant)

Tata Safari is offered at a starting price of 5.45 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 23.75 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered in three broad variants XZ+, XZA and XZA+. Tata also offers the Safari in various editions which include Jet, Kaziranga, Dark, Gold and Adventure variants. It rivals the likes of Mahindra XUV700 and MG Hector Plus among the three-row SUVs in India.

According to spy shots, the upcoming Tata Safari model does not show any major changes on the exterior. The headlight, taillight and the bumper look identical to the model currently on sale. Minor cosmetic changes can be expected in terms of design of the new Safari SUV.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹12.49 - 22.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹12.79 - 15.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv500 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv500
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15.1 kmpl
₹13.15 - 21.44 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector
1451 cc | Petrol | Manual | 14.16 kmpl
₹13.5 - 19.56 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Force Motors Gurkha New (HT Auto photo)
Force Motors Gurkha New
2596 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹13.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mg Hector Plus (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector Plus
1451 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹13.63 - 20.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Though there are no major changes outside, the test unit gave a sneak peek into the the interior of the Safari. It shows a new infotainment screen, which appears to be a floating one, besides other changes.

Among the other changes that is expected from the new generation Safari is enhanced safety mechanism. Tata Motors is likely to introduce Advanced Driver Assistant System, or ADAS technology, in the upcoming Tata Safari facelift models. It is also likely to offer 360 degree camera as well.

Tata Motors is likely to use the same 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that is used under the hood of the existing models. The engine is capable of churning out 170 PS of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit.

First Published Date: 21 Dec 2022, 12:56 PM IST
TAGS: Safari Tata Motors
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tata Motors has received over 20,000 bookings for Tiago EV.
Tata Tiago EV drive review: Battery-powered car goes mainstream
While there were only two new scooters launched, the popular offerings received upgrades in 2022
Year-ender special: 5 petrol scooters launched in 2022
The 2023 BMW i7 will arrive alongside the new-gen 7 Series in India on January 7, 2022
New generation BMW 7 Series & i7 electric sedan get a launch date for India
The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and just the right-sized city car
BYD Atto 3 First Drive Review: Pricey But Promising Electric SUV!
All-new Range Rover Sport
Deliveries for all-new Range Rover Sport SUV commence. Check details

Trending this Week

Samruddhi_Mahamarg
This is India's most hi-tech expressway
Polestar_3
Polestar 3 to showcase unique technology at CES 2023
Meet the NEXA Ignis by Maruti Suzuki, your perfect companion for city drives where design wizardry meets peppy performance in a tough SUV demeanour.
The Tough and Stylish SUV Every City Driver Needs
Custom_Transformers_build_1
This Transformers inspired motorcycle is a Honda underneath
Semi
Tesla Semis to transport your favourite soft drink

Explore Car EMI’s

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169

Latest News

Does your EV range suffer in cold weather?
Does your EV range suffer in cold weather?
Tata Motors to hike Tiago EV prices by up to 4% in January 2023, more planned
Tata Motors to hike Tiago EV prices by up to 4% in January 2023, more planned
In pics: 2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R unveiled globally
In pics: 2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R unveiled globally
This electric SUV is like multiplex on move with the biggest screen inside a car
This electric SUV is like multiplex on move with the biggest screen inside a car
Year-ender 2022 special: Most exciting concept cars of 2022 in pics
Year-ender 2022 special: Most exciting concept cars of 2022 in pics

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city