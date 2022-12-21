Tata Safari facelift spotted testing in India, may launch early in 2023

Tata Motors is expected to drive in the facelift version of its flagship three-row SUV Safari soon. Though no clear timeline has been shared by the carmaker, Tata Motors was spotted recently testing a Safari under the wrap of camouflage on the streets of Pune. The Safari SUV, which was launched early last year, is currently available only with diesel engine options.

Tata Safari is offered at a starting price of ₹5.45 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹23.75 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered in three broad variants XZ+, XZA and XZA+. Tata also offers the Safari in various editions which include Jet, Kaziranga, Dark, Gold and Adventure variants. It rivals the likes of Mahindra XUV700 and MG Hector Plus among the three-row SUVs in India.

According to spy shots, the upcoming Tata Safari model does not show any major changes on the exterior. The headlight, taillight and the bumper look identical to the model currently on sale. Minor cosmetic changes can be expected in terms of design of the new Safari SUV.

Though there are no major changes outside, the test unit gave a sneak peek into the the interior of the Safari. It shows a new infotainment screen, which appears to be a floating one, besides other changes.

Among the other changes that is expected from the new generation Safari is enhanced safety mechanism. Tata Motors is likely to introduce Advanced Driver Assistant System, or ADAS technology, in the upcoming Tata Safari facelift models. It is also likely to offer 360 degree camera as well.

Tata Motors is likely to use the same 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that is used under the hood of the existing models. The engine is capable of churning out 170 PS of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit.

