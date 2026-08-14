It has a regal look that truly deserves to be Royal on Indian roads. Safety has been given top priority, and its sleek design makes it an ideal choice for the Indian middle class. A competitive vehicle that can give existing similar cars a run for their money and cater well to Indian families.By: K g r Pillay (Sept 19, 2025)
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Perfect SUV for Indian family
Interior and exterior looks great and mileage is also very economical considering the Indian families preference.By: Ankit Goyal (Nov 6, 2024)