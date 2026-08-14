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HAVAL H6

Expected Launch: Yet to be announced
₹15 - 20 Lakhs*
4.8
2
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Haval H6 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1498 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    18-22 kmpl
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Diesel
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Haval H6 Latest Updates

Calendar icon12 May 2026
The article compares entry-level luxury SUVs, highlighting the unique features and strengths of the Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3, BMW X1, Volvo EX30, and Mini Countryman.Read Full Story
Calendar icon20 Apr 2026
Multiple automotive brands are set to launch new SUV models in India, featuring advanced engines and electric options later this year.Read Full Story

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Haval H6 Images

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Haval H6 Alternatives

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Mahindra XUV 400 EV

Mahindra XUV 400 EV

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MG Windsor EV

MG Windsor EV

14.1 - 18.6 Lakhs
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Haval H6 User Opinions & Ratings

4.5Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
5Design
4.5Value For Money
5Comfort
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User Reviews

Majestic on Every Drive
It has a regal look that truly deserves to be Royal on Indian roads. Safety has been given top priority, and its sleek design makes it an ideal choice for the Indian middle class. A competitive vehicle that can give existing similar cars a run for their money and cater well to Indian families.
By: K g r Pillay (Sept 19, 2025)
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Perfect SUV for Indian family
Interior and exterior looks great and mileage is also very economical considering the Indian families preference.
By: Ankit Goyal (Nov 6, 2024)
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News

Mahindra’s Global Pik Up takes the Scorpio N’s rugged DNA into a larger lifestyle pickup format with a dedicated cargo bed.
Mahindra Scorpio N Pick Up Live Launch And Latest Updates: Prices, Features, Variants, Colours, and Specs
14 Aug 2026
Studds ‘Colour of Honour’ Nardo Grey helmets launched, limited to only 1947 units
Studds ‘Colour of Honour’ Nardo Grey helmets launched, limited to only 1947 units
14 Aug 2026
5 second-hand luxury sedans I would buy instead of a new premium SUV
5 second-hand luxury sedans I would buy instead of a new premium SUV
14 Aug 2026
With the latest crop of electric cars fundamentally flipping the script against diesel SUVs, switching to an EV for the highway is no longer a compromise, but an upgrade.
5 EVs I would choose over a diesel SUV for highway driving
14 Aug 2026
Koenigsegg CCGT1 megacar breaks cover, limited to only 70 units
Koenigsegg CCGT1 megacar breaks cover, limited to only 70 units
14 Aug 2026
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  News

Haval H6 Specifications and Features

Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Mileage18-22 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Engine1498 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel

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