American automaker Ford has introduced the 2028 model year Mustang GTD 1901 Edition, a special version of its fastest production Mustang, featuring design elements inspired by Henry Ford's first race car, which competed in 1901, even before the establishment of Ford Motor Company.

Ford Mustang GTD 1901 Edition: Exterior

Henry Ford personally drove his two-cylinder racing car at a dirt-track event outside Detroit in 1901. Despite being relatively inexperienced, Ford secured victory against his competitors, winning a cash prize of $1,000 and a glass punch bowl. The achievement brought him considerable public recognition and helped establish his reputation as an automobile engineer and racer.

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The original racing car, later known as Sweepstakes, featured a black body complemented by a deep red frame, suspension components and wheel rims. These colours have inspired the exterior treatment of the 2028 Mustang GTD 1901 Edition. The broad black racing stripe, red centreline and additional diagonal graphics further reinforce the connection with the historic vehicle. The special edition also features exposed carbon-fibre components, including the front splitter, lower side sills, rear diffuser and rear wing. Ford has included the performance package as standard equipment on the 1901 Edition.

Ford Mustang GTD 1901 Edition: Interior

The 2028 Mustang GTD 1901 Edition receives several interior enhancements to complement its distinctive exterior treatment. The seats are upholstered in deep Mahogany Red leather and feature contrasting Race Red stitching. The seat belts also receive Race Red detailing along their edges. Mahogany Red suede has been incorporated into the inner section of the steering wheel, adding to the cabin's distinctive colour scheme. Furthermore, genuine full-grain leather upholstery will be standard across the entire 2028 Mustang GTD range.

The material extends to several interior surfaces, including the instrument panel, inner door sections and centre console lid. Inside the cabin, an optional titanium trim package introduces redesigned, longer titanium gearshift paddles. The components are manufactured using 3D-printing technology and incorporate metal reclaimed from retired F-22 fighter jet parts.

The same reclaimed material is used for a redesigned gear selector knob. Its outer edge features a three-dimensional pattern inspired by the shock tower brace positioned across the Mustang GTD's engine compartment. Additionally, the package includes a titanium identification plaque carrying a partial vehicle identification number (VIN), mounted on the passenger-side dashboard.

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Ford Mustang GTD 1901 Edition: Engine and Personalisation

The Mustang GTD 1901 Edition retains the performance credentials of the standard GTD. It is powered by a supercharged 5.2L V8 engine producing up to 815 hp. The performance-focused model also offers active aerodynamics and extensive carbon-fibre bodywork.

Ford has introduced additional personalisation and performance options for the 2028 Mustang GTD. Buyers can opt for magnesium wheels, which reduce unsprung weight by 22.8 kg compared with the standard Magnetite aluminium wheels. The automaker has also added a painted racing stripe option, expanding the model's existing exterior customisation choices.

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