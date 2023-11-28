HT Auto
Maruthisan Racer Right View
1/5
Maruthisan Racer Front View
2/5
Maruthisan Racer Rear Wheel View
3/5
Maruthisan Racer Seat View
4/5
Maruthisan Racer Wheel View
5/5

Maruthisan Racer

Maruthisan Racer starting price is Rs. 1,92,740 in India. Maruthisan Racer is available in 1 variant and
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.93 Lakhs* Onwards
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers
Maruthisan Racer Key Specs
Battery Capacity3.6 kWh
Max Speed100 kmph
Range120 km
Charging time5-6 Hrs.
View all Racer specs and features

About Maruthisan Racer

Latest Update

  • Triumph Thruxton 400 in the works? New spy shots reveal upcoming 400 cc cafe racer
  • Ola Electric trademarks M1 Cruiser, M1 Adventure & M1 Cyber Racer e-motorcycle names

    • Maruthisan Racer Alternatives

    Seeka SBolt

    Seeka SBolt

    1.69 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    RacervsSBolt
    Matter Aera

    Matter Aera

    1.74 - 1.84 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    RacervsAera
    UPCOMING
    Tork Motors Kratos X

    Tork Motors Kratos X

    1.8 - 1.9 Lakhs
    Check Kratos X details
    View similar Bikes
    Rowwet Trono

    Rowwet Trono

    1.81 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    RacervsTrono

    Maruthisan Racer Variants & Price

    Maruthisan Racer price starts at ₹ 1.93 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.93 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruthisan Racer comes in 1 variants. Maruthisan Racer's top variant is standard.

    standard
    1.93 Lakhs*
    100 Kmph
    120 Km
    Get On Road Price
    Check Latest Offers
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Vehicle Review Contest

    Maruthisan Racer Specifications and Features

    Battery Capacity3.6 kWh
    Body TypeElectric Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Charging Point5-6 Hrs.
    Range120 km
    HeadlightLED
    Charging Time5-6 Hrs.
    View all Racer specs and features

    Maruthisan Racer comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Maruthisan Racer
    		Seeka SBoltMatter AeraRowwet Trono
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹1.93 Lakhs Onwards
    ₹1.69 Lakhs
    ₹1.74 - 1.84 Lakhs
    ₹1.81 Lakhs
    Battery Capacity
    3.6 kWh
    3.5 kWh
    5 Kwh
    72 V/40 Ah
    Range
    120 km
    140 km
    125 km
    100-150 km
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    ABS
    -
    -
    Dual Channel
    -
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Manual
    Automatic

    Add your vehicle to our garage

    Popular Maruthisan Bikes

    • Popular
      View all  Maruthisan Bikes

      News

      The Triumph Thruxton 400 could arrive next year sharing underpinnings with the Speed 400
      Triumph Thruxton 400 in the works? New spy shots reveal upcoming 400 cc cafe racer
      28 Nov 2023
      The Ola Adventure concept could be christened the M1 Adventure upon launch scheduled in 2024
      Ola Electric trademarks M1 Cruiser, M1 Adventure & M1 Cyber Racer e-motorcycle names
      24 Aug 2023
      Eimor Customs made a lot of cosmetic changes to the Interceptor 650 to modify it into a cafe racer.
      Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 modified into a stealthy cafe racer
      12 May 2023
      The Zontes GK350 has a neo-retro design whereas the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 has a retro cafe racer design.
      Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 vs Zontes GK350: Check price, specs and features
      3 May 2023
      This Jawa 42 has been modified by Muhammed Raihan. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/_the_jinn)
      Anand Mahindra offers glimpse of Batmobike, a modified Jawa 42 cafe racer
      28 Mar 2023
      View all
        News

      Videos

      Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
      2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
      16 May 2024
      Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
      Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
      9 May 2024
      Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
      3 May 2024
      Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
      Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
      2 May 2024
      Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
      2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
      29 Apr 2024
      View all
       
      Explore Other Options

      Maruthisan Racer FAQs

      Maruthisan Racer comes in a single variant which is the standard.
      The Maruthisan Racer is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 120 km, it has a charging time of 5-6 Hrs and a battery capacity of 3.6 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
      The Maruthisan Racer offers a single variant. The variant, standard is priced at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
      The Maruthisan Racer is an electric Sports Bikes, powered by a high-capacity 3.6 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 120 km on a single charge.
      The Maruthisan Racer has a charging time of 5-6 Hrs, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

      Latest Bikes in India 2024

      GT Force One Plus Pro

      GT Force One Plus Pro

      76,555
      Check Latest Offers
      GT Force RYD Plus

      GT Force RYD Plus

      65,555
      Check Latest Offers
      GT Force Vegas

      GT Force Vegas

      55,555
      Check Latest Offers
      TVS iQube

      TVS iQube

      1.17 - 1.85 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

      1.85 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers

      Popular Bikes in India 2024

      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

      1.85 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Royal Enfield Classic 350

      Royal Enfield Classic 350

      1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Harley-Davidson X440

      Harley-Davidson X440

      2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      TVS Raider

      TVS Raider

      95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers

      Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

      BMW R 1300 GS

      BMW R 1300 GS

      24 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      CFMoto MT800

      CFMoto MT800

      13 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Hero XF3R

      Hero XF3R

      1.6 - 1.8 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Yamaha RX 100

      Yamaha RX 100

      1 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda Activa 7G

      Honda Activa 7G

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
      Check details

      Popular Sports Bikes

      Ducati SuperSport 950

      Ducati SuperSport 950

      13.49 - 15.69 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      SuperSport 950 Price in Delhi
      Aprilia Tuono V4

      Aprilia Tuono V4

      20.66 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Tuono V4 Price in Delhi
      UPCOMING
      Honda CBR300R

      Honda CBR300R

      2.5 Lakhs Onwards
      Check CBR300R details
      View similar Bikes
      UPCOMING
      Suzuki Intruder 250

      Suzuki Intruder 250

      1.7 Lakhs Onwards
      Check Intruder 250 details
      View similar Bikes
      Aprilia Tuono 660

      Aprilia Tuono 660

      13.09 Lakhs Onwards
      Check Latest Offers
      Tuono 660 Price in Delhi
      View all
       Popular Sports Bikes