Which is the top variant of Maruthisan Racer? Maruthisan Racer comes in a single variant which is the standard.

What are the key specifications of the Maruthisan Racer? The Maruthisan Racer is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 120 km, it has a charging time of 5-6 Hrs and a battery capacity of 3.6 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Maruthisan Racer have, and what is the price range? The Maruthisan Racer offers a single variant. The variant, standard is priced at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Maruthisan Racer? The Maruthisan Racer is an electric Sports Bikes, powered by a high-capacity 3.6 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 120 km on a single charge.