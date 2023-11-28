|Battery Capacity
|3.6 kWh
|Max Speed
|100 kmph
|Range
|120 km
|Charging time
|5-6 Hrs.
Maruthisan Racer price starts at ₹ 1.93 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.93 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruthisan Racer comes in 1 variants. Maruthisan Racer's top variant is standard.
₹1.93 Lakhs*
100 Kmph
120 Km
|Model Name
Maruthisan Racer
|Seeka SBolt
|Matter Aera
|Rowwet Trono
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.93 Lakhs Onwards
₹1.69 Lakhs
₹1.74 - 1.84 Lakhs
₹1.81 Lakhs
|Battery Capacity
3.6 kWh
3.5 kWh
5 Kwh
72 V/40 Ah
|Range
120 km
140 km
125 km
100-150 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
Dual Channel
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Manual
Automatic
