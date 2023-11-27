Triumph Thruxton 400 in the works? New spy shots reveal upcoming 400 cc cafe racer

Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles launched the maiden motorcycles from the partnership with the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X off to a good start. The bikes are made in India and will be sold globally as the most affordable Triumph bikes. It now seems the British bike maker is working on a third motorcycle as per the latest spy shots that surfaced on the internet. The new spy images reveal a cafe racer based on the Triumph Speed 400 in the works, which could be the new Triumph Thruxton 400.

The latest images reveal the motorcycle to be identical to the Triumph Speed 400, while the biggest addition is the bubble-type fairing on the motorcycle. The old-school fairing appears similar to the one on the Triumph Speed Triple RR, which could also serve as an inspiration for the entry-level cafe racer.

Also Read : Made in India Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400 X launched in Malaysia

The Triumph Speed 400-based cafe racer gets a bubble fairing and clip-on handlebars

The test mule also reveals clip-on handlebars in place of a flat handlebar, while the rest of the bodywork including the fuel tank, side panels and tail section have been carried over. The riding posture also appears more dedicated thanks to the clip-ons, while the foot pegs remain slightly rear-set, like the Speed 400.

Triumph Motorcycles is all set to end the production of the Thruxton 1200 at the end of 2024 and it will be really interesting to see if the name could be revived for a brand new cafe racer based on the 400 platform. The bike is expected to continue using the 399 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that belts out 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm on the Speed and Scrambler 400. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Triumph could continue the Thruxton name on the new 400 cc cafe racer, despite the Thruxton 1200 going out of production at the end of 2024

The Triumph Thruxton 400 will not only bring a more retro flair but also bring more visual volume to the motorcycle, which is otherwise missing on the tightly packaged Speed 400. Official details are yet to be confirmed but we expect Triumph to announce the motorcycle sometime next year. The company is currently working on commencing exports for the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X to Europe, while the Thruxton 400 could arrive globally by mid-2024 or in the second half of the year.

Images Source: 1000PS

First Published Date: