Made In India Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400 X launched in Malaysia

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the new Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X single-cylinder bikes in Malaysia. The Triumph 400 twins are the brand's most affordable motorcycles globally and were launched in India earlier this year. The bikes are made in India in partnership with Bajaj Auto at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra. Malaysia is one of the first markets overseas to get the bikes, while the company has confirmed both the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X will arrive in Europe including its home market, the UK, by early 2024.

The Malaysian-spec Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X draw power from the 399 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine tuned for 39 bhp at 8,000 rpm with 37.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The Euro5-compliant motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch on both bikes.

Also Read : Triumph Speed 400 first ride review: New segment disruptor is here!

Watch: Triumph Speed 400 Review: Worth the hype?

While the Triumph Speed 400 is more road-biased over the adventure-ready Scrambler 400 X, both bikes share the same engine, semi-digital instrument console, all-LED lighting and a 13-litre fuel tank. Coming to differences, the Speed 400's design is inspired by the Speed Twin and gets smaller 17-inch alloy wheels with a lower seat height.

The Triumph Scrambler 400 X is inspired by the Scrambler 900 and 1200 and comes with 19-inch and 17-inch rear alloy wheels. There's also Ride-by-Wire with switchable traction control, while dual-channel ABS is standard with the option to turn off the rear ABS on the Scrambler.

Also Read : Triumph Scrambler 400 X first ride review: Another hit for Triumph?

Triumph Scrambler 400 X does have more road presence than the Speed 400. This is mostly because of the exhaust, accessories and height.

The 2024 Triumph Speed 400 is priced at 26,900 Ringgit (approx. ₹4.80 lakh), while the Triumph Scrambler 400 X is priced at 29,900 Ringgit (approx. ₹5.33 lakh) in Malaysia. That’s substantially more expensive than the Indian versions. The new Triumph Speed 400 will take on the KTM 390 Duke, Modenas Dominar 400 (Bajaj Dominar 400 in India), BMW G 310 R, Kawasaki Z400 and the like. The Triumph Scrambler 400 X will take on the Royal Enfield Scram 411, BMW G 310 GS, and the upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 in the same space.

First Published Date: