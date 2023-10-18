Saved Articles

Triumph Scrambler 400 X

Triumph Scrambler 400 X starting price is Rs. 2,62,996 in India. Triumph Scrambler 400 X is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 398.15 cc engine.
2.63 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Triumph Scrambler 400 X Key Specs
Engine398.15 cc
About Triumph Scrambler 400 X

Latest Update

  • Triumph Scrambler 400 X first ride review: Another hit for Triumph?
  • Triumph Scrambler 400 X launched at ₹2.63 lakh. Check it out

    • The Triumph Scrambler 400 X is a versatile cruiser bike that combines classic design with modern features. Priced at 2.63 Lakhs, it offers a compelling package for riders seeking both style and performance. Price:

    • Ex-Showroom Price: 2.63 Lakhs
    Specs and Features:

    Triumph Scrambler 400 X Variants & Price

    Triumph Scrambler 400 X price starts at ₹ 2.63 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Triumph Scrambler 400 X comes in 1 variant.

    STD
    2.63 Lakhs*
    398.15 cc
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Triumph Scrambler 400 X Specifications and Features

    Max Power39.5 bhp @ 8000 rpm
    Body TypeCruiser Bikes
    Kick and Self StartYes
    Traction ControlYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine398.15 cc
    View all Scrambler 400 X specs and features

    Popular Triumph Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    Triumph Scrambler 400 X Expert Review

    Triumph took the market by storm when they launched the Speed 400 in the Indian market. The motorcycle was very well accepted because of this the hype around its scrambler version also increased. Both motorcycles are being manufactured by Bajaj Auto. The partnership was formally announced five years ago and after the Speed 400, it seems like the products coming from the partnership will be promising.

    Now the brand has launched the Scrambler 400 X. It is essentially a scrambler version of the Speed 400. However, it is not just a cosmetic job, Triumph has made a few mechanical changes to the motorcycle as well. So, how is it to ride? Well, today we will be answering that very same question.

    Cosmetic differences between the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X

    From far away, a person might not be able to tell the differences between the Scrambler 400 X and Speed 400. However, as soon as you come close, you will be able to differentiate between the motorcycles. The Scrambler 400 X comes with a headlight grille, regular mirrors, knuckle guards, a bash plate, a different exhaust and a larger front wheel.

    Triumph Scrambler 400 X: Design

    Cosmetically, the Scrambler 400 X does share quite a bit of parts with the Speed 400. The headlamp, fuel tank, switchgear, instrument cluster and tail lamp have been carried forward. However, the Scrambler 400 X does get a new paint shade called Khaki Green which is not available on the Speed 400. The quality of the paint, welds, switchgear and attention to detail is top-notch. Triumph went a step ahead to make fake fins and a triangular casing on the engine. The road presence of the Scrambler 400 X is slightly better than the Speed 400 because it is taller, gets a dual-barrel exhaust and comes with few accessories as standard.

    Triumph is offering more than 25 accessories for the Scrambler 400 X which include Bullet LED turn indicators, quilted seat, windscreen, mudguard extension and there are a few touring accessories on offer as well. Most of the accessories that are compatible with the Scrambler 400 X can also be fitted to the Speed 400.

    Triumph Scrambler 400 X: Ergonomics

    Apart from the cosmetic differences, Triumph has also made changes to its ergonomics. The foot pegs are now slightly forward set and have more rubber padding. The handlebar is now wider, taller, and has a brace pad. Overall the rider now sits more upright which makes the riding posture more comfortable for touring as well as commuting. However, the seat height of the Scrambler 400 X has gone up to 835 mm which means that shorter riders will have to tip-toe and go through an adjustment period.

    Triumph Scrambler 400 X: Features

    Then comes the features, Triumph offers traction control, dual-channel ABS and an off-road mode. When the off-road mode is engaged, the ABS on the rear wheel and the traction control are turned off. This can be done by using the button on the left switch gear but it is not very intuitive to use. There is an analogue speedometer with a digital display that houses a vertical tachometer that can be a bit hard to read because of its small size, gear position indicator, twin trip meters, odometer, average fuel economy and distance to empty. However, few people would have preferred an analogue tachometer and a digital speedometer instead of the other way around.

    We noticed that the digital unit fogged up early in the morning while it was cold outside. Moving on, other features on offer are a Type C charging port to charge mobile devices and ride-by-wire. There is no Bluetooth connectivity on offer.

    Triumph Scrambler 400 X: Performance

    The Scrambler 400 X shares its engine with the Speed 400. It is a 398.15 cc, liquid-cooled unit that produces 39.5 bhp and a peak torque output of 37.5 Nm Triumph says that the engine has been retuned to provide more engine braking which should help the rider while riding on the trails. The engine has a strong low and mid-range and the power is delivered in a very linear fashion. In fact, 30 Nm of torque is available from as low as 3,000 rpm and it will pull from low speeds at higher gears without creating any major fuss.

    (Also read: Triumph Speed 400 First Ride Review: New segment disruptor is here!)

    Yes, the Scrambler 400 X weighs more than the Speed 400 and to compensate for that, Triumph has changed the sprocket sizes in the front and the rear. It has a 14-tooth sprocket as compared to the 15-tooth unit found on the Speed 400. At the rear, the sprocket size is 43. The motorcycle can cruise at 100 kmph doing just around 5,000 rpm. However, after 5,000 rpm the vibrations start to creep in from the footpegs and the handlebar which might leave the rider with a tingling sensation.

    The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch. The gearbox is smooth and the clutch action is also light. The Scrambler 400 X gets a different exhaust when compared to the Speed 400. It is a twin-barrel unit and it does sound better. I did hear the fan kick in quite a few times but didn't face any heating issues. However, the weather was also quite cold and we rode the motorcycle on nice winding ghats. So, we will have to test this when we get the motorcycle for a city test. Triumph says that the fuel efficiency of the Scrambler 400X should be around 28 kmpl which means in day-to-day usage the figure could be around 25 kmpl.

    Triumph Scrambler 400 X: Ride and handling

    The highlight of the Scrambler 400 X is the way it rides and inspires confidence. It dips into the corners nicely while sticking to the lines that the rider chooses, surprisingly the tyres also performed quite well. Speaking of tyres, the front one measures 100/90 while the rear one measures 140/80. The suspension now has 10 mm more travel in the front and 20 mm more travel at the rear when compared to the Speed 400. The suspension travel stands at 150 mm at both ends. It absorbs potholes and bad patches and remains composed on smooth roads. The rear monoshock also gets pre-load adjustment whereas there is no adjustment in the front.

    Triumph Scrambler 400 X: Brakes

    Then there are the brakes, the Scrambler 400 X gets a larger 320 mm disc in the front while the rear one is the same. The bite from the front brake is not as sharp as the Speed 400 and the reason behind this is the use of non-sintered brake pads. Triumph says this has been done intentionally so that the bite is more progressive instead of sharp on off-road trails. The dual-channel ABS and the traction control have been well-calibrated and do not feel intrusive.

    Triumph Scrambler 400 X: Verdict

    At 2.63 lakh ex-showroom, the Scrambler is 30,000 more expensive than the Speed 400. For that extra money you get more relaxed ergonomics, a sublime suspension setup that suits Indian roads more and if you are looking for a motorcycle to tour on the Scrambler 400 X might suit you better. Moreover, the engine is friendly, there is a safety net of traction control and the Scrambler 400 X will be a good upgrade for people who are currently riding a 150-200 cc motorcycle.

    Triumph Scrambler 400 X News

    Triumph Scrambler 400 X does have more road presence than the Speed 400. This is mostly because of the exhaust, accessories and height.
    Triumph Scrambler 400 X first ride review: Another hit for Triumph?
    18 Oct 2023
    Triumph Scrambler 400 X uses slightly different hardware than the Street 400.
    Triumph Scrambler 400 X launched at 2.63 lakh. Check it out
    10 Oct 2023
    Triumph Scrambler 400 X uses slightly different hardware than the Street 400.
    Triumph Scrambler 400 X to launch in mid-October. What to expect?
    6 Oct 2023
    With 10,000 bookings already in place, Bajaj Auto will ramp up production to meet the overwhelming demand for the Triumph Speed 400
    Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400 X receive 10,000 bookings, Bajaj to ramp up production
    8 Jul 2023
    Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X will be the most affordable motorcycles from the manufacturer.
    Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X to launch today: What should you know?
    4 Jul 2023
    Triumph Scrambler 400 X related Videos

    The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
    India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
    28 Jun 2023
    Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
    Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
    5 Jul 2023
    Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
    18 Oct 2023
    Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
    Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
    15 Jul 2023
    2022 Triumph Street Triple 765 is the most powerful motorcycle in its family.
    Triumph Street Triple 765: Key features
    11 Nov 2022
