The middleweight scrambler market has evolved significantly, and the Triumph Scrambler 400 X remains a premier choice for riders seeking a blend of classic British heritage and dual-purpose versatility. Developed in collaboration with Bajaj, this machine bridges the gap between urban commuting and light weekend trail adventures.

The latest 2026 iteration introduces important operational adjustments tailored for optimisation and efficiency, securing its spot as a top-tier contender in its class.

Triumph Scrambler 400 X Price in India

Pricing strategy remains highly competitive while preserving the premium build standards expected from Hinckley engineering.

Ex-Showroom Price (STD Variant): Rs. 2.59 Lakhs onwards

Note: On-road prices typically range higher based on your specific city, local RTO registration fees, and comprehensive insurance updates.

Key Specifications and Performance Updates

The characterful TR-Series powertrain has undergone an intentional mechanical transition. To adapt seamlessly to shifting automotive dynamics, the platform now utilises a refined 349 cc single-cylinder layout.

While raw figures see a slight revision on paper compared to early iterations, real-world testing proves that the updated engineering delivers linear power with substantially enhanced refinement and reduced vibrations.

Attribute Specification Engine Type Liquid-cooled, 4-valve, DOHC, single-cylinder Engine Displacement 349 cc Maximum Power Output 37 PS (36.5 bhp) @ 8,500 rpm Peak Torque 32 Nm @ 7,000 rpm Gearbox Configuration 6-speed manual with Torque-Assist Clutch Fuel Tank Capacity 13 Liters Claimed Mileage 28.3 kmpl Top Speed 144 kmph Kerb Weight 185 kg

Rugged Design, Ergonomics, and Handling

The Scrambler 400 X commands a distinct visual presence over its roadster sibling, utilising a taller chassis architecture to accommodate off-pavement journeys.

Chassis & Geometry: It features a larger 19-inch front wheel paired with a 17-inch rear setup. Wrapped in dual-purpose tyres, this configuration provides superior stability across gravel or broken tarmac.

It features a larger 19-inch front wheel paired with a 17-inch rear setup. Wrapped in dual-purpose tyres, this configuration provides superior stability across gravel or broken tarmac. Suspension Layout: Equipped with 43mm upside-down Big Piston front forks and a gas-charged rear monoshock with preload adjustment. Both ends deliver a generous 150mm of wheel travel to soak up large potholes effortlessly.

Equipped with 43mm upside-down Big Piston front forks and a gas-charged rear monoshock with preload adjustment. Both ends deliver a generous 150mm of wheel travel to soak up large potholes effortlessly. Off-Road Clearances: A commanding seat height of 835mm ensures a clear view of traffic and trails, while a hefty 195mm of ground clearance prevents underbody hits.

Technology and Safety Equipment

Modern rider aids come well-integrated to bolster riding confidence without overcomplicating the experience:

Braking Components: Braking relies on a large 320mm front disc and a 230mm rear disc. This system is managed by a switchable Bosch dual-channel ABS, allowing seasoned riders to disengage the intervention at the rear wheel for loose-surface control.

Braking relies on a large 320mm front disc and a 230mm rear disc. This system is managed by a switchable Bosch dual-channel ABS, allowing seasoned riders to disengage the intervention at the rear wheel for loose-surface control. Rider Aids: Features smooth ride-by-wire electronic throttle control along with switchable traction control as standard equipment.

Features smooth ride-by-wire electronic throttle control along with switchable traction control as standard equipment. Instrumentation & Lights: Features a clean all-LED lighting cluster alongside a split display that utilises a traditional analogue speedometer backed by a digital LCD panel tracking fuel range and gear position.

Ownership and Maintenance

Triumph continues to lead the segment in reducing long-term ownership friction by providing class-leading service intervals of 16,000 kilometres (or 12 months). This minimises frequent dealer visits, making the platform highly cost-effective over its lifecycle.