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TRIUMPH Scrambler 400 X

₹2.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4Expert Score
4.3
201
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The middleweight scrambler market has evolved significantly, and the Triumph Scrambler 400 X remains a premier choice for riders seeking a blend of classic British heritage and dual-purpose versatility. Developed in collaboration with Bajaj, this machine bridges the gap between urban commuting and light weekend trail adventures.

The latest 2026 iteration introduces important operational adjustments tailored for optimisation and efficiency, securing its spot as a top-tier contender in its class.

Triumph Scrambler 400 X Price in India

Pricing strategy remains highly competitive while preserving the premium build standards expected from Hinckley engineering.

  • Ex-Showroom Price (STD Variant): Rs. 2.59 Lakhs onwards

Note: On-road prices typically range higher based on your specific city, local RTO registration fees, and comprehensive insurance updates.

Key Specifications and Performance Updates

The characterful TR-Series powertrain has undergone an intentional mechanical transition. To adapt seamlessly to shifting automotive dynamics, the platform now utilises a refined 349 cc single-cylinder layout.

While raw figures see a slight revision on paper compared to early iterations, real-world testing proves that the updated engineering delivers linear power with substantially enhanced refinement and reduced vibrations.

AttributeSpecification
Engine TypeLiquid-cooled, 4-valve, DOHC, single-cylinder
Engine Displacement349 cc
Maximum Power Output37 PS (36.5 bhp) @ 8,500 rpm
Peak Torque32 Nm @ 7,000 rpm
Gearbox Configuration6-speed manual with Torque-Assist Clutch
Fuel Tank Capacity13 Liters
Claimed Mileage28.3 kmpl
Top Speed144 kmph
Kerb Weight185 kg

Rugged Design, Ergonomics, and Handling

The Scrambler 400 X commands a distinct visual presence over its roadster sibling, utilising a taller chassis architecture to accommodate off-pavement journeys.

  • Chassis & Geometry: It features a larger 19-inch front wheel paired with a 17-inch rear setup. Wrapped in dual-purpose tyres, this configuration provides superior stability across gravel or broken tarmac.
  • Suspension Layout: Equipped with 43mm upside-down Big Piston front forks and a gas-charged rear monoshock with preload adjustment. Both ends deliver a generous 150mm of wheel travel to soak up large potholes effortlessly.
  • Off-Road Clearances: A commanding seat height of 835mm ensures a clear view of traffic and trails, while a hefty 195mm of ground clearance prevents underbody hits.

Technology and Safety Equipment

Modern rider aids come well-integrated to bolster riding confidence without overcomplicating the experience:

  • Braking Components: Braking relies on a large 320mm front disc and a 230mm rear disc. This system is managed by a switchable Bosch dual-channel ABS, allowing seasoned riders to disengage the intervention at the rear wheel for loose-surface control.
  • Rider Aids: Features smooth ride-by-wire electronic throttle control along with switchable traction control as standard equipment.
  • Instrumentation & Lights: Features a clean all-LED lighting cluster alongside a split display that utilises a traditional analogue speedometer backed by a digital LCD panel tracking fuel range and gear position.

Ownership and Maintenance

Triumph continues to lead the segment in reducing long-term ownership friction by providing class-leading service intervals of 16,000 kilometres (or 12 months). This minimises frequent dealer visits, making the platform highly cost-effective over its lifecycle.

Triumph Scrambler 400 X Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    349 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    28.3 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    37 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    144 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    32 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    185 kg
View All Scrambler 400 X SpecsView specs icon

Triumph Scrambler 400 X Videos

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2026 Triumph Scrambler 400 X exhaust note with new 350 cc engine
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2026 Triumph Scrambler 400 X exhaust note with new 350 cc engine

A quick look at what’s new on the Triumph Scrambler 400 XC over the standard Scrambler 400 X
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A quick look at what’s new on the Triumph Scrambler 400 XC over the standard Scrambler 400 X

Triumph Scrambler 400 X Variants

Triumph Scrambler 400 X price starts at ₹ 2.65 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Scrambler 400 X STD
₹2.65 Lakhs*
349 cc
144 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Triumph Scrambler 400 X Latest Updates

Calendar icon8 Sept 2026
Around 100 Indian toll plazas used unauthorized apps for toll collection, bypassing FASTag and defrauding the government and commuters.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 Jul 2026
Triumph's 2027 model year updates for Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X include new paint schemes, no mechanical changes.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 Apr 2026
Triumph's downsized Scrambler 400 X impresses with improved refinement and comfort despite slight power reductions.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 Mar 2026
Triumph may phase out its 400cc motorcycle lineup in India due to taxation, focusing on new sub-350cc models.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 Mar 2026
Triumph India offers free accessories worth Rs 13,500 with the Scrambler 400 X, enhancing utility and protection.Read Full Story
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Triumph Scrambler 400 X comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X image
Rs. 2.65 LakhsOnwards
4.3201
349 cc37 PS32 NmScrambler Bikes185 Kg-DiscDiscAlloy
Royal Enfield Scram 440Royal Enfield Scram 440 imageRs. 2.23 LakhsOnwards
52
443 cc25.42 PS34 NmScrambler Bikes196 kg2165 mmDiscDiscAlloyScrambler 400 XVSScram 440

Triumph Scrambler 400 X Expert Review

By: Paarth Khatri
By: Paarth Khatri
4
Styling
4
Ride & Handling
4
Cost
4
Mileage

Pros

Refined EnginePrecise GearboxWell-Tuned Suspension

Cons

Brakes Lack Initial BiteAverage Headlight Performance

The 400 series from Triumph has been a strong success story in India. However, things took a turn when tax regulations began impacting motorcycles with engines above 350 cc. Initially, Triumph absorbed the additional costs, but that was never going to be a long-term solution.

I’ll admit, I was sceptical. Downsizing often comes with compromises. But after spending time with the motorcycle, it’s safe to say Triumph has executed this transition rather well.

What’s changed?

The new engine isn’t just a smaller version of the old one. It gets a shorter stroke, along with a revised crankshaft, camshaft and updated cam timings. The throttle mapping has also been tweaked to feel more responsive.

On paper, performance has taken a slight hit. Power drops from 40 PS to 37 PS and now arrives higher up at 8,500 rpm instead of 8,000 rpm. Torque has reduced from 37.5 Nm to 32 Nm and peaks at 7,000 rpm, compared to 6,500 rpm earlier.

The 350 cc engine felt more refined to me, and the power delivery is also very linear.
The 350 cc engine felt more refined to me, and the power delivery is also very linear.

But numbers don’t tell the full story.

Out on the road, the new engine feels smoother and more refined. The vibrations that were noticeable earlier have now been reduced to a mild buzz, even as you approach the rev limiter. Yes, the mirrors still blur at higher speeds, but overall refinement is clearly improved.

The torque delivery is linear and predictable, with no flat spots. The engine pulls cleanly across the rev range, allowing you to ride a gear or two higher without complaint. Throttle response is crisp, and on-off transitions feel clean and controlled.

The gearbox remains precise, and the clutch action continues to be light. In fact, this new motor feels more consistent than some of the earlier 400 cc units, which could feel slightly uneven in refinement.

The brand has not made any changes to the colour options of the updated model.
The brand has not made any changes to the colour options of the updated model.

How’s the comfort?

Comfort continues to be a strong suit. The Scrambler 400 X gets upside-down forks at the front, and a monoshock at the rear, and the setup works brilliantly.

Whether you're riding in the city or cruising on the highway, the suspension absorbs potholes with ease and keeps the bike stable and composed. It’s easily among the better setups in this segment and has become one of my favourite ones.

Brakes and handling

While the suspension impresses, the braking setup still leaves room for improvement. The lack of initial bite means you need to apply more pressure on the lever to bring the bike to a stop. The rear brake behaves similarly.

Switching to sintered brake pads, like the ones offered on the Speed 400, should help improve this.

Handling, on the other hand, remains a highlight. The Scrambler is predictable and confidence-inspiring. Tip it into a corner, and it holds its line without drama. It’s a motorcycle that encourages you to have fun.

The Scrambler 400 X's 350 cc engine puts out 3 PS and 5 Nm less when compared to the 400 cc engine.
The Scrambler 400 X's 350 cc engine puts out 3 PS and 5 Nm less when compared to the 400 cc engine.

Features

The feature list remains largely unchanged, except for the removal of the immobiliser in the domestic market.

You still get traction control, an off-road mode, an analogue speedometer paired with a digital display, hazard lights and all-LED lighting. That said, the headlight performance continues to be average at best.

Verdict

Downsizing is usually met with scepticism, and rightly so. But in this case, Triumph has managed to retain the character of the Scrambler while improving refinement.

The new 350 cc engine feels smoother, more usable and just as enjoyable in everyday riding.

If you were on the fence about the Scrambler 400 X because of the engine change, there’s no real reason to worry. Take it for a ride, and chances are, you’ll come back impressed.

Triumph Scrambler 400 X Images

Triumph Scrambler 400 X Image 1
Triumph Scrambler 400 X Image 2
Triumph Scrambler 400 X Image 3
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Triumph Scrambler 400 X Image 5
Triumph Scrambler 400 X Image 6

Triumph Scrambler 400 X Colours

Triumph Scrambler 400 X is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Phantom Black And Silver Ice
Black

Triumph Scrambler 400 X Alternatives

Royal Enfield Scram 440

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2.23 - 2.31 Lakhs
Scrambler 400 XvsScram 440
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Triumph Scrambler 400 X User Reviews & Ratings

4.3Engine & Performance
4.2Features
4.3Safety
4.3Design
4.5Value For Money
4.2Comfort
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Triumph Scrambler 400 X User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the Triumph Scrambler 400 X for its confident handling, agile feel, and premium styling. Concerns include inadequate braking performance, uncomfortable seating for long rides, and noticeable vibrations at higher speeds.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconLow maintenance bills
  • check circle iconAgile handling in city traffic
  • check circle iconPremium build quality and styling
  • check circle iconUseful safety features like traction control
  • check circle iconGood fuel economy under moderate riding

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconInadequate braking performance with stock pads
  • warning iconSeat cushion too hard for long trips
  • warning iconNot ideal for wet or loose surfaces
  • warning iconHigh-speed vibrations are irritating
  • warning iconWindblast is fatiguing at 110 kmph
Brakes lack biting power and tyres slide
Safety feels compromised because the stock ByBre front organic brake pads lack strong initial bite and increase stopping distance on city roads. The factory dual-purpose tires slip easily over wet monsoonal roads or loose gravel. Features look good on paper only.
By: Amit Kumar (Jun 2, 2026)
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Disappointed with city economy and tall seat
The 835mm seat height on Triumph Scrambler 400 X makes handling stressful in thick stop-and-go traffic for medium-stature riders. City mileage dropped to a bad 24.5 kmpl, which hurts. The digital fuel bar behaves erratically, throwing inaccurate range calculations.
By: Sandeep Chaudhary (Jun 2, 2026)
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Smooth engine but occasional sudden stall
Triumph Scrambler 400 X low end torque is helpful but faced minor engine cutting issues at speed bumps. Dealer service network is quite sparse.
By: Devendra Singh (Jun 2, 2026)
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Tough stance but expensive parts support
Tall stance of Triumph Scrambler 400 X looks premium. Spare accessories are priced high and shipping takes longer at local touchpoints. Comfort is modest.
By: Sundar Singh Gurjar (Jun 2, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Serious highway wind blast and heavy heating
Touring on the Triumph Scrambler 400 X is tiring due to severe wind blast at 110kmph due to zero front windscreen protection. Inside market traffic, the single cylinder motor blows out massive hot air on calves, making daily office travel uncomfortable.
By: Neeraj Yadav (Jun 2, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
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Triumph Scrambler 400 X Related News

Triumph Speed 400 in the global market continues to use the 399 cc liquid-cooled engine.
2027 Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X unveiled with new colour schemes
8 Jul 2026
The Scrambler 400 X now uses a 350 cc engine, which has a shorter stroke when compared to the 400 cc motor.
Triumph Scrambler 400 X Review: Smaller Engine, Big Question, Have They Pulled It Off?
10 Apr 2026
Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X are the most popular 400 cc models that the brand sells.
Triumph Speed 400, Speed T4, Scrambler 400 X and Thruxton 400 may be discontinued soon, dealers hint
10 Mar 2026
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 Triumph Scrambler 400 X Related News

Triumph Scrambler 400 X Specifications and Features

Max Power37 PS
Body TypeScrambler Bikes
Max Torque32 Nm
Mileage28.3 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine349 cc
Max Speed144 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Scrambler 400 X specs and features

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