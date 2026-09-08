Triumph Scrambler 400 X Key Specs
- Engine349 cc
- Mileage28.3 kmpl
- Power37 ps
- Speed144 kmph
- Max Torque32 Nm
- Kerb Weight185 kg
The middleweight scrambler market has evolved significantly, and the Triumph Scrambler 400 X remains a premier choice for riders seeking a blend of classic British heritage and dual-purpose versatility. Developed in collaboration with Bajaj, this machine bridges the gap between urban commuting and light weekend trail adventures.
The latest 2026 iteration introduces important operational adjustments tailored for optimisation and efficiency, securing its spot as a top-tier contender in its class.
Pricing strategy remains highly competitive while preserving the premium build standards expected from Hinckley engineering.
Note: On-road prices typically range higher based on your specific city, local RTO registration fees, and comprehensive insurance updates.
The characterful TR-Series powertrain has undergone an intentional mechanical transition. To adapt seamlessly to shifting automotive dynamics, the platform now utilises a refined 349 cc single-cylinder layout.
While raw figures see a slight revision on paper compared to early iterations, real-world testing proves that the updated engineering delivers linear power with substantially enhanced refinement and reduced vibrations.
|Attribute
|Specification
|Engine Type
|Liquid-cooled, 4-valve, DOHC, single-cylinder
|Engine Displacement
|349 cc
|Maximum Power Output
|37 PS (36.5 bhp) @ 8,500 rpm
|Peak Torque
|32 Nm @ 7,000 rpm
|Gearbox Configuration
|6-speed manual with Torque-Assist Clutch
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|13 Liters
|Claimed Mileage
|28.3 kmpl
|Top Speed
|144 kmph
|Kerb Weight
|185 kg
The Scrambler 400 X commands a distinct visual presence over its roadster sibling, utilising a taller chassis architecture to accommodate off-pavement journeys.
Modern rider aids come well-integrated to bolster riding confidence without overcomplicating the experience:
Triumph continues to lead the segment in reducing long-term ownership friction by providing class-leading service intervals of 16,000 kilometres (or 12 months). This minimises frequent dealer visits, making the platform highly cost-effective over its lifecycle.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Triumph Scrambler 400 X
|Rs. 2.65 LakhsOnwards
|349 cc
|37 PS
|32 Nm
|Scrambler Bikes
|185 Kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Royal Enfield Scram 440
|Rs. 2.23 LakhsOnwards
|443 cc
|25.42 PS
|34 Nm
|Scrambler Bikes
|196 kg
|2165 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Scrambler 400 XVSScram 440
The 400 series from Triumph has been a strong success story in India. However, things took a turn when tax regulations began impacting motorcycles with engines above 350 cc. Initially, Triumph absorbed the additional costs, but that was never going to be a long-term solution.
I’ll admit, I was sceptical. Downsizing often comes with compromises. But after spending time with the motorcycle, it’s safe to say Triumph has executed this transition rather well.
The new engine isn’t just a smaller version of the old one. It gets a shorter stroke, along with a revised crankshaft, camshaft and updated cam timings. The throttle mapping has also been tweaked to feel more responsive.
On paper, performance has taken a slight hit. Power drops from 40 PS to 37 PS and now arrives higher up at 8,500 rpm instead of 8,000 rpm. Torque has reduced from 37.5 Nm to 32 Nm and peaks at 7,000 rpm, compared to 6,500 rpm earlier.
Out on the road, the new engine feels smoother and more refined. The vibrations that were noticeable earlier have now been reduced to a mild buzz, even as you approach the rev limiter. Yes, the mirrors still blur at higher speeds, but overall refinement is clearly improved.
The torque delivery is linear and predictable, with no flat spots. The engine pulls cleanly across the rev range, allowing you to ride a gear or two higher without complaint. Throttle response is crisp, and on-off transitions feel clean and controlled.
The gearbox remains precise, and the clutch action continues to be light. In fact, this new motor feels more consistent than some of the earlier 400 cc units, which could feel slightly uneven in refinement.
Comfort continues to be a strong suit. The Scrambler 400 X gets upside-down forks at the front, and a monoshock at the rear, and the setup works brilliantly.
Whether you're riding in the city or cruising on the highway, the suspension absorbs potholes with ease and keeps the bike stable and composed. It’s easily among the better setups in this segment and has become one of my favourite ones.
While the suspension impresses, the braking setup still leaves room for improvement. The lack of initial bite means you need to apply more pressure on the lever to bring the bike to a stop. The rear brake behaves similarly.
Switching to sintered brake pads, like the ones offered on the Speed 400, should help improve this.
Handling, on the other hand, remains a highlight. The Scrambler is predictable and confidence-inspiring. Tip it into a corner, and it holds its line without drama. It’s a motorcycle that encourages you to have fun.
The feature list remains largely unchanged, except for the removal of the immobiliser in the domestic market.
You still get traction control, an off-road mode, an analogue speedometer paired with a digital display, hazard lights and all-LED lighting. That said, the headlight performance continues to be average at best.
Downsizing is usually met with scepticism, and rightly so. But in this case, Triumph has managed to retain the character of the Scrambler while improving refinement.
The new 350 cc engine feels smoother, more usable and just as enjoyable in everyday riding.
If you were on the fence about the Scrambler 400 X because of the engine change, there’s no real reason to worry. Take it for a ride, and chances are, you’ll come back impressed.
Triumph Scrambler 400 X is available in the 1 Colour in India.
AI generated summary
Users appreciate the Triumph Scrambler 400 X for its confident handling, agile feel, and premium styling. Concerns include inadequate braking performance, uncomfortable seating for long rides, and noticeable vibrations at higher speeds.
|Max Power
|37 PS
|Body Type
|Scrambler Bikes
|Max Torque
|32 Nm
|Mileage
|28.3 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|349 cc
|Max Speed
|144 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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