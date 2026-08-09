Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Price:

Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster is priced between Rs. 12.85 - 12.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster?

The Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster is available in 2 variants - Icon Edition, STD.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster?

Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1200.0 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster?

Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster rivals are Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Classic, Indian Sport Scout, Harley-Davidson Nightster, Indian Sport Scout Sixty, Indian Scout Sixty Bobber .

What is the mileage of Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster?

Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster comes with a mileage of 22.22 kmpl (Company claimed).