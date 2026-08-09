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TRIUMPH Bonneville Speedmaster

₹12.85 - 12.88 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Price:

Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster is priced between Rs. 12.85 - 12.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster?

The Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster is available in 2 variants - Icon Edition, STD.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster?

Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1200.0 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster?

Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster rivals are Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Classic, Indian Sport Scout, Harley-Davidson Nightster, Indian Sport Scout Sixty, Indian Scout Sixty Bobber .

What is the mileage of Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster?

Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster comes with a mileage of 22.22 kmpl (Company claimed).

Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1200 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    22.22 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    78 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    161 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    106 Nm
View All Bonneville Speedmaster SpecsView specs icon

Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Variants

Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster price starts at ₹ 12.85 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 12.88 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster comes in 2 variants. Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster's top variant is STD.
2 Variants Available
Bonneville Speedmaster Icon Edition
₹12.85 Lakhs*
1200 cc
161 kmph
Bonneville Speedmaster STD
₹12.88 Lakhs*
1200 cc
161 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Latest Updates

Calendar icon4 Jun 2026
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Calendar icon29 Apr 2026
Formula 1 and Mumbai Falcons launch India's first official F1 Sim Racing Championship, fostering emerging motorsport talent.Read Full Story
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India's premium XP100 petrol price rises to ₹160 due to global crude disruptions, affecting high-performance vehicle owners.Read Full Story
Calendar icon11 Feb 2026
Team Camber Racing from SRMIST achieved a historic clean sweep at Formula Bharat 2026, excelling in all categories and emphasizing engineering discipline.Read Full Story
Calendar icon20 Nov 2025
Stellantis' Hosur plant in India plays a crucial role in global powertrain production, emphasizing efficiency, sustainability, and workforce development.Read Full Story

Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Visual Comparison

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Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster image
Rs. 12.85 LakhsOnwards
4.7100
1200 cc78 PS106 NmCruiser Bikes--DiscDiscSpoke
Triumph Bonneville BobberTriumph Bonneville Bobber imageRs. 12.88 LakhsOnwards
51
1200 cc78 PS106 NmCruiser Bikes251 kg2220 mmDiscDiscSpokeBonneville SpeedmasterVSBonneville Bobber
Indian Scout ClassicIndian Scout Classic imageRs. 14.02 LakhsOnwards-1250 cc106.4 PS108 NmCruiser Bikes252 Kg2318 mmDiscDiscSpokeBonneville SpeedmasterVSScout Classic
Indian Sport ScoutIndian Sport Scout imageRs. 14.09 LakhsOnwards-1250 cc106.4 PS108 NmCruiser Bikes248 Kg2206 mm--AlloyBonneville SpeedmasterVSSport Scout
Harley-Davidson NightsterHarley-Davidson Nightster imageRs. 13.39 LakhsOnwards
4.515
975 cc89.7 PS95 NmCruiser Bikes225 kg2265 mm-DiscAlloyBonneville SpeedmasterVSNightster
Indian Sport Scout SixtyIndian Sport Scout Sixty imageRs. 13.28 LakhsOnwards-999 cc86.17 PS88 NmCruiser Bikes241 Kg2206 mmDiscDiscAlloyBonneville SpeedmasterVSSport Scout Sixty

Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Images

Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Image 1
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Image 2
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Image 3
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Image 4
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Image 5
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Image 6

Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Alternatives

Triumph Bonneville Bobber

Triumph Bonneville Bobber

12.88 - 13.68 Lakhs
Bonneville SpeedmastervsBonneville Bobber
Indian Scout Classic

Indian Scout Classic

14.02 Lakhs
Bonneville SpeedmastervsScout Classic
Indian Sport Scout

Indian Sport Scout

14.09 Lakhs
Bonneville SpeedmastervsSport Scout
Harley-Davidson Nightster

Harley-Davidson Nightster

13.39 - 14.29 Lakhs
Bonneville SpeedmastervsNightster
Indian Sport Scout Sixty

Indian Sport Scout Sixty

13.28 Lakhs
Bonneville SpeedmastervsSport Scout Sixty
Indian Scout Sixty Bobber

Indian Scout Sixty Bobber

12.99 Lakhs
Bonneville SpeedmastervsScout Sixty Bobber

Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster User Reviews & Ratings

4.5Engine & Performance
4.8Features
4.5Safety
4.5Design
4.6Value For Money
4.7Comfort
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Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the bike's stunning design, powerful engine, and comfortable ergonomics, while noting low ground clearance, heavy weight, and high maintenance costs as significant challenges.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStunning design and aesthetics
  • check circle iconPowerful 1200cc engine with excellent torque
  • check circle iconComfortable ergonomics for long rides
  • check circle iconExcellent handling with dual front disc brakes
  • check circle iconHigh safety confidence with traction control

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLow ground clearance
  • warning iconWeight challenging in city traffic
  • warning iconHigh maintenance and accessory costs
  • warning iconLimited fuel tank capacity of 12 liters
  • warning iconStiff rear suspension on potholes
Classy machine stiff ride
Stunning paint finish quality and premium road presence. Rear suspension feels harsh on sharp potholes. City riding is exhausting due to heavy weight and rapid engine heat dissipation on legs.
By: Arif Syed (Jun 18, 2026)
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Low clearance big issues
The 1200cc parallel twin engine delivers superb raw power performance but the low ground clearance of 130mm constantly hits medium speed breakers when riding with family passenger. Stiff ride quality on potholes makes long journeys painful.
By: Nadia Rizvi (Jun 18, 2026)
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Good power low clearance
Massive 106 Nm engine torque makes riding on expressways effortless fun. Ground clearance is big problem on bad roads. Cleaning wire spoked chrome wheels takes excessive time and effort regularly.
By: Sana Hussain (Jun 18, 2026)
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Small tank heating issues
Parallel twin liquid cooled motor provides rich open road torque but produces extreme engine heat onto thighs in heavy city traffic congestion. The 12L small fuel tank capacity combined with high pricing makes it impractical cruiser package option.
By: Aditya Singh (Jun 18, 2026)
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Too heavy expensive service
Bike design and highway straight line stability is top tier class. Managing 263 kg heavy mass in stop go city traffic is absolute nightmare task. Triumph official service maintenance charges are ridiculously expensive for periodic normal checkups.
By: Vivaan Patel (Jun 18, 2026)
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Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Specifications and Features

Max Power78 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Max Torque106 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage22.22 kmpl
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine1200.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed161 Kmph
View all Bonneville Speedmaster specs and features

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