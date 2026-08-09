Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Key Specs
- Engine1200 cc
- Mileage22.22 kmpl
- Power78 ps
- Speed161 kmph
- Max Torque106 Nm
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster is priced between Rs. 12.85 - 12.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster is available in 2 variants - Icon Edition, STD.
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1200.0 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster rivals are Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Classic, Indian Sport Scout, Harley-Davidson Nightster, Indian Sport Scout Sixty, Indian Scout Sixty Bobber .
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster comes with a mileage of 22.22 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster
|Rs. 12.85 LakhsOnwards
|1200 cc
|78 PS
|106 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|-
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Triumph Bonneville Bobber
|Rs. 12.88 LakhsOnwards
|1200 cc
|78 PS
|106 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|251 kg
|2220 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Bonneville SpeedmasterVSBonneville Bobber
|Indian Scout Classic
|Rs. 14.02 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1250 cc
|106.4 PS
|108 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|252 Kg
|2318 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Bonneville SpeedmasterVSScout Classic
|Indian Sport Scout
|Rs. 14.09 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1250 cc
|106.4 PS
|108 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|248 Kg
|2206 mm
|-
|-
|Alloy
|Bonneville SpeedmasterVSSport Scout
|Harley-Davidson Nightster
|Rs. 13.39 LakhsOnwards
|975 cc
|89.7 PS
|95 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|225 kg
|2265 mm
|-
|Disc
|Alloy
|Bonneville SpeedmasterVSNightster
|Indian Sport Scout Sixty
|Rs. 13.28 LakhsOnwards
|-
|999 cc
|86.17 PS
|88 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|241 Kg
|2206 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Bonneville SpeedmasterVSSport Scout Sixty
AI generated summary
Users praise the bike's stunning design, powerful engine, and comfortable ergonomics, while noting low ground clearance, heavy weight, and high maintenance costs as significant challenges.
|Max Power
|78 PS
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes
|Max Torque
|106 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|22.22 kmpl
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|1200.0 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|161 Kmph
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