|Engine
|1200 cc
The Bonneville Speedmaster STD, is listed at ₹14.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Bonneville Speedmaster offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Bonneville Speedmaster STD is powered by a 1200 cc engine.
In the Bonneville Speedmaster's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Triumph Bonneville Bobber priced between ₹12.88 Lakhs - 13.68 Lakhs or the Indian Scout Classic priced ₹14.02 Lakhs.
The Bonneville Speedmaster STD has Clock, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Display.