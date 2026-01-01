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Bonneville SpeedmasterPriceMileageSpecifications
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Front Left View
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Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Front Right View
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Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Front View
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Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Left View
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Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Rear Left View
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Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Rear Right View
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Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
14.29 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Key Specs
Engine1200 cc
View all Bonneville Speedmaster specs and features

Bonneville Speedmaster STD

Bonneville Speedmaster STD Prices

The Bonneville Speedmaster STD, is listed at ₹14.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Bonneville Speedmaster STD Mileage

All variants of the Bonneville Speedmaster offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Bonneville Speedmaster STD Engine and Transmission

The Bonneville Speedmaster STD is powered by a 1200 cc engine.

Bonneville Speedmaster STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Bonneville Speedmaster's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Triumph Bonneville Bobber priced between ₹12.88 Lakhs - 13.68 Lakhs or the Indian Scout Classic priced ₹14.02 Lakhs.

Bonneville Speedmaster STD Specs & Features

The Bonneville Speedmaster STD has Clock, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Display.

Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster STD Price

Bonneville Speedmaster STD

₹14.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
12,87,500
RTO
1,03,000
Insurance
38,044
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,28,544
EMI@30,705/mo
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Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12 L
Wheelbase
1500 mm
Height
1055 mm
Saddle Height
705 mm
Width
910 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-MT 90-B16 Rear :-150/80-R16
Rear Brake Diameter
255 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
260.4 km
Max Speed
161 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
78 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
80 mm
Max Torque
106 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
1200 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel twin
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate torque assist clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
97.6 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
47 mm Showa cartridge forks
Rear Suspension
Mono-shock RSU with linkage and preload adjustment

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Rain,Road
Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Additional Features
System - Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection, Exhaust - Chromed stainless steel 2 into 2 twin-skin exhaust system with chromed stainless silencers, Swingarm - Twin sided fabrication, Rake - 25.3, Trail - 91.4 mm, Immobiliser - Immobiliser transponder built into the key, Rider Focused Technology
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster STD EMI
EMI27,634 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
12,85,689
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
12,85,689
Interest Amount
3,72,379
Payable Amount
16,58,068

Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster other Variants

Bonneville Speedmaster Icon Edition

₹14.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
12,85,000
RTO
1,02,800
Insurance
38,004
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,25,804
EMI@30,646/mo
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Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Alternatives

Triumph Bonneville Bobber

Triumph Bonneville Bobber

12.88 - 13.68 Lakhs
Bonneville SpeedmastervsBonneville Bobber
Indian Scout Classic

Indian Scout Classic

14.02 Lakhs
Bonneville SpeedmastervsScout Classic
Indian Sport Scout

Indian Sport Scout

14.09 Lakhs
Bonneville SpeedmastervsSport Scout
Harley-Davidson Nightster

Harley-Davidson Nightster

13.39 - 14.29 Lakhs
+2
Bonneville SpeedmastervsNightster
Indian Sport Scout Sixty

Indian Sport Scout Sixty

13.28 Lakhs
Bonneville SpeedmastervsSport Scout Sixty
Indian Scout Sixty Bobber

Indian Scout Sixty Bobber

12.99 Lakhs
Bonneville SpeedmastervsScout Sixty Bobber

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