Bonneville Speedmaster falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 2 variants. The price of Bonneville Speedmaster STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 13.13 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD Bonneville Speedmaster falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 2 variants. The price of Bonneville Speedmaster STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 13.13 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD is 12 L litres. It offers many features like Clock, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Engine Immobilizer, Pass Switch and specs like: Fuel Capacity: 12 L Highway Mileage: 27.60 kmpl Max Power: 77 PS @ 6100 rpm Engine Type: 270° crank angle parallel twin, 8-Valve, SOHC Mileage of STD is 27.60 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less