In 2026 Harley-Davidson Nightster or Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 13.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Price starts at Rs. 12.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Nightster engine makes power and torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm. On the other hand, Bonneville Speedmaster engine makes power & torque 78 PS PS & 106 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville Speedmaster in 6 colours. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Bonneville Speedmaster mileage is around 22.22 kmpl.
Nightster vs Bonneville Speedmaster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nightster
|Bonneville speedmaster
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 13.39 Lakhs
|₹ 12.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|22.22 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|975 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|89.7 PS PS
|78 PS PS