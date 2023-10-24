Harley-Davidson India rolls out discounts up to 5.25 lakh on select bikes

If you were planning to bring a premium Harley-Davidson motorcycle home this year, now would be a great time to consider one as the iconic American motorcycle maker is offering discounts up to ₹5.25 lakh on select vehicles. A massive discount is available on the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special, Sportster S and Nightster bikes. The offers are applicable to the 2023 model year range.

The 2023 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special gets benefits of up to ₹3.25 lakh and is now priced at ₹21.24 lakh, as against its full retail price of ₹24.49 lakh. This makes the bike more competitively priced against its rivals including the Ducati Multistrada V4, Triumph Tiger 1200 and BMW R 1250 GS.

Similarly, the 2023 Harley-Davidson Sportster S is more accessible by ₹3.25 lakh and now retails at ₹15.54 lakh instead of ₹18.79 lakh. Lastly, the 2023 Harley-Davidson Nightster gets the highest discount of ₹5.25 lakh, bringing the asking price to a competitive ₹12.24 lakh from ₹17.63 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, India. The Nightster is the newest offering from the motorcycle maker and was launched in the country last year itself.

Do note that the offers are restricted only to these premium Harley-Davidson motorcycles, which are sold via the standalone Harley showrooms across the country. The Harley X440, its most affordable offering built for India, co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, is sold separately via the new Hero Premia dealerships.

The Harley Pan Am 1250 is the company’s boldest attempt yet at making a motorcycle. The adventure tourer packs a 1,252cc twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 150.9bhp at 8,750 rpm and 128 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The H-D Sportster S uses the same engine but with the output reworked for 121 bhp and 125 Nm of peak torque. Lastly, the Harley Nightster gets a 975 cc twin-cylinder engine tuned for 89 bhp and 95 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. All three bikes are fully imported in India.

