First Hero Premia premium dealership inaugurated, will retail Hero, Vida & Harley under one roof

Stepping into a new chapter of its premium motorcycle strategy, Hero MotoCorp has inaugurated the first-ever ‘Hero Premia’ premium dealership with the first outlet opened in Calicut, Kerala. The Hero Premia will house three group brands from Hero MotoCorp including the two-wheeler maker’s premium motorcycles, the electric two-wheeler brand Vida, as well as Harley-Davidson's India-centric products. Hero handles the sales and distribution for Harley in India.

The Hero Premia Calicut outlet is spread across about 3,000 sq.ft. and houses sales, service, and spares (3S) for customers. The company says that its new Premia dealerships feature modern architecture, appealing design and new-age digital technology. This includes digital interactive modules, virtual configurators via cloud technology and augmented reality.

The Harley-Davidson X440, co-developed by Hero and Harley, will retail through the Hero Premia showrooms. The more expensive Harleys will continue to be available via the standalone H-D outlets

Commenting on the inauguration, Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer, India Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp said, “As we open doors of our first premium dealership in India, we are not just offering a diversified display of our motorcycles and scooters, we are showcasing the future of mobility which is premium, innovative and sustainable. The FY’24 will see our company significantly strengthen its premium retail experience across India. With the launch of new premium products this year - Karizma XMR and Harley-Davidson X440, the premium portfolio of Hero MotoCorp looks stronger than ever and we’re confident that Hero Premia, our brand-new premium retail channel is poised for greater success in the coming months. Offering an inclusive brand experience to its customers under one roof, Hero Premia is not only a point of sale but a testament to our promise of providing an unmatched high-quality brand experience."

Hero MotoCorp will be retailing its premium range via Hero Premia including the recently launched Karizma XMR, while Vida will retail the V1 electric scooter. The Harley-Davidson X440 will be retailed via Premia showrooms, while the more expensive range will still be exclusively available via the standalone Harley showrooms across the country.

The Vida V1 electric scooter, developed by Hero, will also be sold via the Hero Premia outlets

There will be individual product display zones across the Hero Premia premium dealerships. The urban and street motorcycling zones will feature electric mobility and performance motorcycles, while the lifestyle and exploration zones will have roadsters and adventure motorcycles. Furthermore, the company will have a host of lifestyle accessories for Hero motorcycles as well as the Harley-Davidson X440.

