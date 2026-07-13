Hero Karizma XMR Key Specs
- Engine210 cc
- Mileage41.55 kmpl
- Power25.5 ps
- Speed130 kmph
- Max Torque20.4 Nm
- Kerb Weight163.5 kg
The Indian entry-level sports motorcycle segment has expanded significantly, driven by riders demanding high performance without sacrificing everyday usability. Standing at the forefront of this category is Hero MotoCorp's flagship machine, the Hero Karizma XMR. Combining modern liquid-cooled engine technology, aggressive styling, and high-speed highway stability, it reimagines the iconic nameplate for modern motorcycle enthusiasts.
The lineup offers two targeted premium choices that give riders the freedom to select based on aesthetic preferences and styling details. The core mechanical framework and performance indicators remain identical across the range.
The average ex-showroom prices for the current variants in 2026 are:
|Variant Name
|Special Highlights
|Average Ex-Showroom Price
|Hero Karizma XMR Top
|Premium Full Fairing & Signature Colours
|₹1,84,000
|Hero Karizma XMR Combat Edition
|Stealth Graphics & Matte Body Accents
|₹1,86,000
Note on Local Pricing Variations: The ex-showroom prices listed serve as central baselines. Final out-of-pocket on-road pricing changes due to local RTO charges, mandatory insurance paperwork, and state taxes. In major transit hubs like Delhi or Kolkata, the comprehensive on-road configuration ranges between ₹2.13 Lakh and ₹2.19 Lakh.
The engineering infrastructure marks a historical leap forward for the brand, utilising its first-ever short-stroke liquid-cooled performance mill to challenge competitive entry-level sports machines.
The integration of intelligent instrumentation transforms this platform from a traditional mechanical commuter into a modern, data-driven machine.
Hero MotoCorp officially launched the Karizma XMR on August 29, 2023. The launch was accompanied by a comprehensive marketing campaign featuring Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan as the brand ambassador, reigniting interest in this beloved model. With years of legacy and new-age appeal, the Karizma XMR is set to capture the hearts of motorcycle enthusiasts.
The Hero Karizma XMR is equipped with an impressive range of features that enhance both functionality and rider experience. The motorcycle features all-LED lighting, including an aggressive headlamp design with a distinctive LED Daytime Running Lamp (DRL). It has a new TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, allowing riders to access turn-by-turn navigation, call alerts, and other important information conveniently. The Hero Karizma XMR comes with an adjustable windscreen for enhanced aerodynamics and rider comfort, a segment-first feature that adds to its practicality. The inclusion of a USB charging socket allows riders to keep their devices charged during long journeys.
Powering the Hero Karizma XMR is a new 210 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This four-stroke engine is designed with a Dual Overhead Camshaft (DOHC) setup, contributing to enhanced power delivery and efficiency. It makes 25.15 bhp at 9,250 rpm and achieves a maximum torque of 20.4 Nm at 7,250 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox that ensures smooth gear transitions and an engaging riding experience. The Hero Karizma XMR incorporates a trellis frame, which is a first for the brand, enhancing stability and handling. While the base variant is held up by telescopic forks at the front, the top-end models get upside-down forks. Braking performance comes from a 300 mm disc in the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear. Hero incorporates petal discs at both ends, and there is dual-channel ABS on offer as well.
Although exact mileage figures can vary based on riding conditions and styles, the Hero Karizma XMR is anticipated to deliver competitive fuel efficiency within its segment. Riders can expect mileage ranging around 35-40 kmpl, making it a practical choice for both daily commuting and longer rides. The efficient liquid-cooled engine also maximises fuel efficiency without sacrificing performance.
The Hero Karizma XMR offers a commendable ground clearance of 165 mm, making it suitable for Indian roads and minor obstacles. Its kerb weight stands at 163.5 kg, lending it a lightweight and agile character that enhances manoeuvrability. The seat height is designed at 795 mm, which provides a comfortable riding position for the majority of riders while ensuring a confident ground reach.
In its category, the Hero Karizma XMR competes against notable models such as the KTM RC 200 and Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Hero Karizma XMR
|Rs. 1.84 LakhsOnwards
|210 cc
|-
|20.4 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|163.5 kg
|2068 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Honda NX200
|Rs. 1.56 LakhsOnwards
|184.4 cc
|16.99 PS
|15.7 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|-
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Karizma XMRVSNX200
|Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
|Rs. 1.55 LakhsOnwards
|-
|6.37 kW
|-
|Sports Bikes
|-
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Karizma XMRVSFerrato Disruptor
|Bajaj Pulsar RS200
|Rs. 1.71 LakhsOnwards
|199.5 cc
|24.5 PS
|18.74 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|167 kg
|1999 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Karizma XMRVSPulsar RS200
|KTM RC 200
|Rs. 2.15 LakhsOnwards
|199.5 cc
|25.8 PS
|19.5 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|160 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Karizma XMRVSRC 200
|Yamaha R15 V4
|Rs. 1.73 LakhsOnwards
|155 cc
|18.4 PS
|14.2 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|142 kg
|1990 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Karizma XMRVSR15 V4
Hero Karizma XMR is available in the 3 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Hero Karizma XMR 210 is stylish with decent performance and affordability but faces issues with brake feel, plastic quality, and comfort for plus-sized riders. Fuel efficiency and vibrations need improvement.
|Max Power
|25.5 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|20.4 Nm
|Mileage
|41.55 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|210 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|130 kmph
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