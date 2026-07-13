The Indian entry-level sports motorcycle segment has expanded significantly, driven by riders demanding high performance without sacrificing everyday usability. Standing at the forefront of this category is Hero MotoCorp's flagship machine, the Hero Karizma XMR. Combining modern liquid-cooled engine technology, aggressive styling, and high-speed highway stability, it reimagines the iconic nameplate for modern motorcycle enthusiasts.

Hero Karizma XMR Price and Variants in India

The lineup offers two targeted premium choices that give riders the freedom to select based on aesthetic preferences and styling details. The core mechanical framework and performance indicators remain identical across the range.

The average ex-showroom prices for the current variants in 2026 are:

Variant Name Special Highlights Average Ex-Showroom Price Hero Karizma XMR Top Premium Full Fairing & Signature Colours ₹ 1,84,000 Hero Karizma XMR Combat Edition Stealth Graphics & Matte Body Accents ₹ 1,86,000

Note on Local Pricing Variations: The ex-showroom prices listed serve as central baselines. Final out-of-pocket on-road pricing changes due to local RTO charges, mandatory insurance paperwork, and state taxes. In major transit hubs like Delhi or Kolkata, the comprehensive on-road configuration ranges between ₹2.13 Lakh and ₹2.19 Lakh.

Engine Specifications and Ride Performance

The engineering infrastructure marks a historical leap forward for the brand, utilising its first-ever short-stroke liquid-cooled performance mill to challenge competitive entry-level sports machines.

Powertrain and Transmission Setup

Engine Architecture: Driven by an advanced 210 cc single-cylinder, 4-valve, Double Overhead Camshaft (DOHC) liquid-cooled engine.

Driven by an advanced 210 cc single-cylinder, 4-valve, Double Overhead Camshaft (DOHC) liquid-cooled engine. Maximum Output: Delivers a class-leading power peak of 25.5 PS at 9,250 rpm and 20.4 Nm of maximum torque at 7,250 rpm.

Delivers a class-leading power peak of 25.5 PS at 9,250 rpm and 20.4 Nm of maximum torque at 7,250 rpm. Gearbox and Clutch Integration: Paired to a slick 6-speed manual transmission supported by a wet slip-and-assist clutch mechanism. This system reduces heavy lever effort during tight traffic halts and prevents rear-wheel hopping during quick downshifts.

Paired to a slick 6-speed manual transmission supported by a wet slip-and-assist clutch mechanism. This system reduces heavy lever effort during tight traffic halts and prevents rear-wheel hopping during quick downshifts. Fuel Efficiency Metrics: Achieves a certified ARAI fuel economy figure of 41.55 km/l. Under mixed everyday road testing conditions, riders routinely report a realistic operational mileage of 35 to 38 km/l.

Dynamics, Frame, and Braking Hardware

Chassis Engineering: Built upon a high-tensile steel trellis frame layout that improves overall structural rigidity while keeping directional lane changes highly predictable.

Built upon a high-tensile steel trellis frame layout that improves overall structural rigidity while keeping directional lane changes highly predictable. Suspension System: Employs 37 mm telescopic front forks containing anti-friction bushes, working with a 6-step preload-adjustable gas-charged rear monoshock.

Employs 37 mm telescopic front forks containing anti-friction bushes, working with a 6-step preload-adjustable gas-charged rear monoshock. Braking Control: Equipped with dual petal disc brakes (300 mm front and 230 mm rear) monitored by standard dual-channel Anti-lock Braking Systems (ABS) to prevent lockups on slick city asphalt.

Equipped with dual petal disc brakes (300 mm front and 230 mm rear) monitored by standard dual-channel Anti-lock Braking Systems (ABS) to prevent lockups on slick city asphalt. Dimensions and Weight: Maintains a balanced kerb weight of 163.5 kg, an accessible seat height of 810 mm, and an 11-litre fuel tank capacity ideal for mid-range touring routes.

Connected Electronics and Tech Features

The integration of intelligent instrumentation transforms this platform from a traditional mechanical commuter into a modern, data-driven machine.

Smart Console Unit: Houses a fully digital instrument panel featuring integrated Bluetooth connectivity, enabling turn-by-turn navigation alerts, incoming call text alerts, and critical trip tracking data.

Houses a fully digital instrument panel featuring integrated Bluetooth connectivity, enabling turn-by-turn navigation alerts, incoming call text alerts, and critical trip tracking data. Aerodynamic Control: Equipped with a segment-first adjustable wind protection visor, allowing riders to fine-tune the front screen height manually to manage wind blast at highway speeds.

Equipped with a segment-first adjustable wind protection visor, allowing riders to fine-tune the front screen height manually to manage wind blast at highway speeds. Advanced Illumination: Outfitted with an automated Class-D LED projector headlight setup with distinct, signature H-shaped daytime running lights (DRLs) and bright LED turn indicators.

Hero Karizma XMR FAQ:

When was the Hero Karizma XMR launched?

Hero MotoCorp officially launched the Karizma XMR on August 29, 2023. The launch was accompanied by a comprehensive marketing campaign featuring Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan as the brand ambassador, reigniting interest in this beloved model. With years of legacy and new-age appeal, the Karizma XMR is set to capture the hearts of motorcycle enthusiasts.

What features are available in the Hero Karizma XMR?

The Hero Karizma XMR is equipped with an impressive range of features that enhance both functionality and rider experience. The motorcycle features all-LED lighting, including an aggressive headlamp design with a distinctive LED Daytime Running Lamp (DRL). It has a new TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, allowing riders to access turn-by-turn navigation, call alerts, and other important information conveniently. The Hero Karizma XMR comes with an adjustable windscreen for enhanced aerodynamics and rider comfort, a segment-first feature that adds to its practicality. The inclusion of a USB charging socket allows riders to keep their devices charged during long journeys.

What are the engine and specifications of the Hero Karizma XMR?

Powering the Hero Karizma XMR is a new 210 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This four-stroke engine is designed with a Dual Overhead Camshaft (DOHC) setup, contributing to enhanced power delivery and efficiency. It makes 25.15 bhp at 9,250 rpm and achieves a maximum torque of 20.4 Nm at 7,250 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox that ensures smooth gear transitions and an engaging riding experience. The Hero Karizma XMR incorporates a trellis frame, which is a first for the brand, enhancing stability and handling. While the base variant is held up by telescopic forks at the front, the top-end models get upside-down forks. Braking performance comes from a 300 mm disc in the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear. Hero incorporates petal discs at both ends, and there is dual-channel ABS on offer as well.

What is the Hero Karizma XMR's mileage?

Although exact mileage figures can vary based on riding conditions and styles, the Hero Karizma XMR is anticipated to deliver competitive fuel efficiency within its segment. Riders can expect mileage ranging around 35-40 kmpl, making it a practical choice for both daily commuting and longer rides. The efficient liquid-cooled engine also maximises fuel efficiency without sacrificing performance.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Hero Karizma XMR?

The Hero Karizma XMR offers a commendable ground clearance of 165 mm, making it suitable for Indian roads and minor obstacles. Its kerb weight stands at 163.5 kg, lending it a lightweight and agile character that enhances manoeuvrability. The seat height is designed at 795 mm, which provides a comfortable riding position for the majority of riders while ensuring a confident ground reach.

What does the Hero Karizma XMR rival in its segment?

In its category, the Hero Karizma XMR competes against notable models such as the KTM RC 200 and Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.