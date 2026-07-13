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HERO Karizma XMR

₹1.84 - 1.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.4
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The Indian entry-level sports motorcycle segment has expanded significantly, driven by riders demanding high performance without sacrificing everyday usability. Standing at the forefront of this category is Hero MotoCorp's flagship machine, the Hero Karizma XMR. Combining modern liquid-cooled engine technology, aggressive styling, and high-speed highway stability, it reimagines the iconic nameplate for modern motorcycle enthusiasts.

Hero Karizma XMR Price and Variants in India

The lineup offers two targeted premium choices that give riders the freedom to select based on aesthetic preferences and styling details. The core mechanical framework and performance indicators remain identical across the range.

The average ex-showroom prices for the current variants in 2026 are:

Variant NameSpecial HighlightsAverage Ex-Showroom Price
Hero Karizma XMR TopPremium Full Fairing & Signature Colours 1,84,000
Hero Karizma XMR Combat EditionStealth Graphics & Matte Body Accents 1,86,000

Note on Local Pricing Variations: The ex-showroom prices listed serve as central baselines. Final out-of-pocket on-road pricing changes due to local RTO charges, mandatory insurance paperwork, and state taxes. In major transit hubs like Delhi or Kolkata, the comprehensive on-road configuration ranges between 2.13 Lakh and 2.19 Lakh.

Engine Specifications and Ride Performance

The engineering infrastructure marks a historical leap forward for the brand, utilising its first-ever short-stroke liquid-cooled performance mill to challenge competitive entry-level sports machines.

Powertrain and Transmission Setup

  • Engine Architecture: Driven by an advanced 210 cc single-cylinder, 4-valve, Double Overhead Camshaft (DOHC) liquid-cooled engine.
  • Maximum Output: Delivers a class-leading power peak of 25.5 PS at 9,250 rpm and 20.4 Nm of maximum torque at 7,250 rpm.
  • Gearbox and Clutch Integration: Paired to a slick 6-speed manual transmission supported by a wet slip-and-assist clutch mechanism. This system reduces heavy lever effort during tight traffic halts and prevents rear-wheel hopping during quick downshifts.
  • Fuel Efficiency Metrics: Achieves a certified ARAI fuel economy figure of 41.55 km/l. Under mixed everyday road testing conditions, riders routinely report a realistic operational mileage of 35 to 38 km/l.

Dynamics, Frame, and Braking Hardware

  • Chassis Engineering: Built upon a high-tensile steel trellis frame layout that improves overall structural rigidity while keeping directional lane changes highly predictable.
  • Suspension System: Employs 37 mm telescopic front forks containing anti-friction bushes, working with a 6-step preload-adjustable gas-charged rear monoshock.
  • Braking Control: Equipped with dual petal disc brakes (300 mm front and 230 mm rear) monitored by standard dual-channel Anti-lock Braking Systems (ABS) to prevent lockups on slick city asphalt.
  • Dimensions and Weight: Maintains a balanced kerb weight of 163.5 kg, an accessible seat height of 810 mm, and an 11-litre fuel tank capacity ideal for mid-range touring routes.

Connected Electronics and Tech Features

The integration of intelligent instrumentation transforms this platform from a traditional mechanical commuter into a modern, data-driven machine.

  • Smart Console Unit: Houses a fully digital instrument panel featuring integrated Bluetooth connectivity, enabling turn-by-turn navigation alerts, incoming call text alerts, and critical trip tracking data.
  • Aerodynamic Control: Equipped with a segment-first adjustable wind protection visor, allowing riders to fine-tune the front screen height manually to manage wind blast at highway speeds.
  • Advanced Illumination: Outfitted with an automated Class-D LED projector headlight setup with distinct, signature H-shaped daytime running lights (DRLs) and bright LED turn indicators.

Hero Karizma XMR FAQ:

When was the Hero Karizma XMR launched?

Hero MotoCorp officially launched the Karizma XMR on August 29, 2023. The launch was accompanied by a comprehensive marketing campaign featuring Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan as the brand ambassador, reigniting interest in this beloved model. With years of legacy and new-age appeal, the Karizma XMR is set to capture the hearts of motorcycle enthusiasts.

What features are available in the Hero Karizma XMR?

The Hero Karizma XMR is equipped with an impressive range of features that enhance both functionality and rider experience. The motorcycle features all-LED lighting, including an aggressive headlamp design with a distinctive LED Daytime Running Lamp (DRL). It has a new TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, allowing riders to access turn-by-turn navigation, call alerts, and other important information conveniently. The Hero Karizma XMR comes with an adjustable windscreen for enhanced aerodynamics and rider comfort, a segment-first feature that adds to its practicality. The inclusion of a USB charging socket allows riders to keep their devices charged during long journeys.

What are the engine and specifications of the Hero Karizma XMR?

Powering the Hero Karizma XMR is a new 210 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This four-stroke engine is designed with a Dual Overhead Camshaft (DOHC) setup, contributing to enhanced power delivery and efficiency. It makes 25.15 bhp at 9,250 rpm and achieves a maximum torque of 20.4 Nm at 7,250 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox that ensures smooth gear transitions and an engaging riding experience. The Hero Karizma XMR incorporates a trellis frame, which is a first for the brand, enhancing stability and handling. While the base variant is held up by telescopic forks at the front, the top-end models get upside-down forks. Braking performance comes from a 300 mm disc in the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear. Hero incorporates petal discs at both ends, and there is dual-channel ABS on offer as well.

What is the Hero Karizma XMR's mileage?

Although exact mileage figures can vary based on riding conditions and styles, the Hero Karizma XMR is anticipated to deliver competitive fuel efficiency within its segment. Riders can expect mileage ranging around 35-40 kmpl, making it a practical choice for both daily commuting and longer rides. The efficient liquid-cooled engine also maximises fuel efficiency without sacrificing performance.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Hero Karizma XMR?

The Hero Karizma XMR offers a commendable ground clearance of 165 mm, making it suitable for Indian roads and minor obstacles. Its kerb weight stands at 163.5 kg, lending it a lightweight and agile character that enhances manoeuvrability. The seat height is designed at 795 mm, which provides a comfortable riding position for the majority of riders while ensuring a confident ground reach.

What does the Hero Karizma XMR rival in its segment?

In its category, the Hero Karizma XMR competes against notable models such as the KTM RC 200 and Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.

Hero Karizma XMR Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    210 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    41.55 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    25.5 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    130 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    20.4 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    163.5 kg
View All Karizma XMR SpecsView specs icon

Hero Karizma XMR Variants

Hero Karizma XMR price starts at ₹ 1.84 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.86 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hero Karizma XMR comes in 2 variants. Hero Karizma XMR's top variant is Combat Edition.
2 Variants Available
Karizma XMR Top
₹1.84 Lakhs*
210 cc
130 kmph
Karizma XMR Combat Edition
₹1.86 Lakhs*
210 cc
130 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Hero Karizma XMR Latest Updates

Calendar icon16 Jun 2026
The Hero Karizma XMR and Yamaha R15 compete in performance, features, and pricing in the Indian sub-250cc bike market.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 May 2026
India aims to enhance energy security and sustainability through ethanol production, balancing environmental goals with food security concerns.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 Mar 2026
Liam Lawson aims for consistency in the 2026 Formula 1 season after a challenging 2025, adapting to new regulations.Read Full Story
Calendar icon24 Nov 2025
In 2025, India's automotive sector experienced growth and electrification, driven by GST reforms and shifting consumer preferences.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 Jul 2025
Hero MotoCorp has launched the limited edition Centennial motorcycle, celebrating Dr. Munjal's anniversary, with 100 units raising ₹8.6 crore for charity.Read Full Story

Hero Karizma XMR Visual Comparison

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Hero Karizma XMR comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Hero Karizma XMR
Hero Karizma XMR image
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Bajaj Pulsar RS200Bajaj Pulsar RS200 imageRs. 1.71 LakhsOnwards
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199.5 cc24.5 PS18.74 NmSports Bikes167 kg1999 mmDiscDiscAlloyKarizma XMRVSPulsar RS200
KTM RC 200KTM RC 200 imageRs. 2.15 LakhsOnwards
52
199.5 cc25.8 PS19.5 NmSports Bikes160 kg-DiscDiscAlloyKarizma XMRVSRC 200
Yamaha R15 V4Yamaha R15 V4 imageRs. 1.73 LakhsOnwards
4.8503
155 cc18.4 PS14.2 NmSports Bikes142 kg1990 mmDiscDiscAlloyKarizma XMRVSR15 V4

Hero Karizma XMR Images

Hero Karizma XMR Image 1
Hero Karizma XMR Image 2
Hero Karizma XMR Image 3
Hero Karizma XMR Image 4
Hero Karizma XMR Image 5
Hero Karizma XMR Image 6

Hero Karizma XMR Colours

Hero Karizma XMR is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Iconic Yellow
Matte Phantom Black
Turbo Red
Iconic yellow

Hero Karizma XMR Alternatives

Honda NX200

Honda NX200

1.56 Lakhs
Karizma XMRvsNX200
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

1.55 Lakhs
Karizma XMRvsFerrato Disruptor
Bajaj Pulsar RS200

Bajaj Pulsar RS200

1.71 Lakhs
Karizma XMRvsPulsar RS200
KTM RC 200

KTM RC 200

2.15 Lakhs Onwards
Karizma XMRvsRC 200
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Hero Karizma 400

Hero Karizma 400

2.2 - 2.1 Lakhs
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Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.73 - 1.98 Lakhs
Karizma XMRvsR15 V4

Hero Karizma XMR User Reviews & Ratings

4.4Engine & Performance
4.4Features
4.4Safety
4.4Design
4.4Value For Money
4.4Comfort
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Hero Karizma XMR User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Hero Karizma XMR 210 is stylish with decent performance and affordability but faces issues with brake feel, plastic quality, and comfort for plus-sized riders. Fuel efficiency and vibrations need improvement.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish and premium design
  • check circle iconAffordable ownership and maintenance
  • check circle iconSmooth slipper clutch operation
  • check circle iconBalanced handle positions
  • check circle iconLiquid cooling efficiency

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconPlastic panel quality issues
  • warning iconLow fuel economy
  • warning iconSpongy brake lever feel
  • warning iconUncomfortable for plus-sized riders
  • warning iconBluetooth navigation issues
Compact split seats
Hero Karizma XMR 210 design is beautiful but too compact for plus-sized riders. Pillion grab rails are placed too low, making them awkward to hold during sudden acceleration bursts.
By: Hitesh Lodha (Jul 13, 2026)
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Average city mileage
In tight urban commutes, the mileage drops down significantly to 31 kmpl, which is low for a 210cc single cylinder bike. Radiator fan turns on frequently and blows warm air on shins.
By: Nilesh Purohit (Jul 13, 2026)
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Display brightness low
Digital LCD console becomes difficult to read when sun is directly overhead. Turn by turn navigation map updates are laggy over Bluetooth connection. Mechanical package is average.
By: Prashant Kale (Jul 13, 2026)
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Braking bite is spongy
The front 300mm brake disc stops the bike fine but the lever feel is quite spongy during aggressive riding. Needs upgraded brake pads for a sharper bite on Hero Karizma XMR 210.
By: Umesh Gawande (Jul 13, 2026)
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Plastic panels rattle
After riding 3000 km, minor buzzing noise comes from the front headlight fairing assembly. Plastic quality around the fuel tank could have been much tighter and robust for this price.
By: Shreyas Mahajan (Jul 13, 2026)
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Hero Karizma XMR Related News

The new Hero Karizma XMR is the most powerful motorcycle in its class, producing the highest torque.
Hero Karizma XMR base variant discontinued, prices now start from 1.92 Lakh
23 Jul 2025
Hero raised <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.58 crore with 75 units auctioned of 'The Centennial' CE100 limited edition motorcycle that pays homage to the legacy of the manufacturer's founder and Chairman Emeritus, Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal.
Hero Centennial deliveries begin, is based on the Karizma XMR
10 Jul 2025
In 2025, the new Hero Karizma XMR comes with a special colour scheme and it is christened the Combat Edition.
2025 Hero Karizma XMR: Here is what the standard and the Combat variants have on offer
9 Apr 2025
Hero MotoCorp has launched the 2025 Karizma XMR in India, featuring three variants including the Combat Edition.
Auto recap, April 8: 2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara launched, Hero Karizma XMR updated and more
9 Apr 2025
Hero Karizma XMR comes with a special colour scheme.
2025 Hero Karizma XMR launched with TFT cluster and USD forks
8 Apr 2025
View all
 Hero Karizma XMR Related News

Hero Karizma XMR Specifications and Features

Max Power25.5 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Charging PointYes
Max Torque20.4 Nm
Mileage41.55 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine210 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed130 kmph
View all Karizma XMR specs and features

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