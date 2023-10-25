HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Hero Karizma Xmr Deliveries Begin In India

Hero Karizma XMR deliveries begin in India

Hero MotoCorp has started deliveries of the Karizma XMR in some cities. The brand already has more than 13,000 bookings for the motorcycle. Initially, the Karzima XMR was launched at 1,72,900 but the price has now been revised to 1,79,900 (ex-showroom). The new booking window will soon be announced for the Karizma XMR will soon be announced.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM
Follow us on:
Hero Karizma XMR
Hero Karizma XMR uses a liquid-cooled engine, a first for the manufacturer.
Hero Karizma XMR
Hero Karizma XMR uses a liquid-cooled engine, a first for the manufacturer.

The Karizma XMR is an essential motorcycle for Hero MotoCorp. Not only, did the manufacturer bring back its iconic nameplate but also the new Karizma XMR is the flagship motorcycle for them with a new liquid-cooled engine which is a first for them.

It is a 210 cc, single-cylinder unit with a DOHC setup. It puts out 25.15 bhp of peak power and 20.4 Nm maximum torque. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with a slip and assist clutch. The brand is also offering a dual-channel Anti-lock braking system with the motorcycle.

Watch: Hero Karizma XMR 210 launched: First look

Just like the original Karizma, the XMR also boasts aggressive styling with sharp yet sleek LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps. LEDs are carried forward to the tail lamp as well as the turn indicators which provide a touch of modernity. The tail section is narrow to provide a sporty look whereas there is a split setup on offer as well. Hero is offering Karizma XMR in three colour options - Iconic Yellow, Matte Red and Phantom Black.

In terms of features, there is a full-colour digital LCD display with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation, hazard lights, an engine kill switch, a USB socket to charge mobile devices and an adjustable windscreen.

Suspension duties are performed by telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. The motorcycle comes to a halt with the help of disc brakes at both ends.

First Published Date: 25 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST
