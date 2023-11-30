Saved Articles

Hero Karizma XMR STD

1.92 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hero Karizma XMR Key Specs
Engine210 cc
Karizma XMR STD Latest Updates

Karizma XMR falls under Sports Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Karizma XMR STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.92 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD

  • Fuel Capacity: 11 L
  • Length: 2068 mm
  • Max Power: 25.5 PS @ 9250 rpm
  • Engine Type: 4-Stroke, 4 Valve, Single Cylinder Liquid Cooled, DOHC
    Hero Karizma XMR STD Price

    STD
    ₹1.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    210 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,72,900
    RTO
    13,832
    Insurance
    4,927
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,91,659
    EMI@4,119/mo
    Hero Karizma XMR STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    11 L
    Ground Clearance
    160 mm
    Length
    2068 mm
    Wheelbase
    1351 mm
    Kerb Weight
    163.5 kg
    Height
    1110 mm
    Saddle Height
    810 mm
    Width
    760 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    300 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/70-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    230 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Max Power
    25.5 PS @ 9250 rpm
    Stroke
    50 mm
    Max Torque
    20.4 Nm @ 7250 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    210 cc
    Engine Type
    4-Stroke, 4 Valve, Single Cylinder Liquid Cooled, DOHC
    Clutch
    Wet type Slip & Assist
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Bore
    73 mm
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Chassis
    Steel Trellis Frame
    Front Suspension
    Dia 37 mm, Telescopic Front Forks with Anti Friction Bush
    Rear Suspension
    Gas Charged Mono Shock, 6 Step Pre-load Adjustable
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Bluetooth,WiFi
    Mobile Application
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Additional Features
    Turn-by-turn navigation
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12 V / 6 Ah
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Hero Karizma XMR STD EMI
    EMI3,708 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,72,493
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,72,493
    Interest Amount
    49,960
    Payable Amount
    2,22,453

    Hero Karizma XMR Alternatives

    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermillion

    1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
    Karizma XMR vs MT-15
    Bajaj Pulsar N250

    Bajaj Pulsar N250 N250 STD

    1.39 Lakhs Onwards
    Karizma XMR vs Pulsar N250
    Yamaha FZS 25

    Yamaha FZS 25 STD

    1.39 - 1.58 Lakhs
    Karizma XMR vs FZS 25

