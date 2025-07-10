In 2026 Hero Karizma XMR or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Karizma XMR Price starts at Rs. 1.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Karizma XMR engine makes power and torque 25.5 PS PS & 20.4 Nm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. The Karizma XMR mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Karizma XMR vs R15 V4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Karizma xmr
|R15 v4
|Brand
|Hero
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.84 Lakhs
|₹ 1.73 Lakhs
|Mileage
|41.55 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|210 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|25.5 PS PS
|18.4 PS PS