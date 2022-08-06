|Engine Type
|Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC Engine
|Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
|Displacement
|349.34 cc
|155 cc
|Max Torque
|27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
|No. of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Cooling System
|Air & Oil Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|4
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Clutch
|Conventional wet clutch
|Wet, multiple-disc
|Ignition
|ECU controlled
|-
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|6 speed
|Bore
|75 mm
|58.0 mm
|Stroke
|85.8 mm
|58.7 mm
|Compression Ratio
|9.5:1
|11.6 : 1
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Peak Power
|20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm
|18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Battery Type
|VRLA
|-
|Battery Capacity
|12 V / 8 Ah
|12 V/ 4 Ah
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|On-Road Price
|₹1,82,082
|₹1,99,924
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,49,900
|₹1,74,800
|RTO
|₹11,992
|₹14,274
|Insurance
|₹20,190
|₹10,850
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,913
|₹4,297