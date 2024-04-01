HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Ktm 1390 Super Duke Gt Spotted Being Tested In Europe. Here’s What To Expect

KTM 1390 Super Duke GT spotted being tested in Europe. Here’s what to expect

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Apr 2024, 09:21 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Spotted undergoing testing in Europe, the KTM 1390 Super Duke GT boasts a revised subframe for improved luggage capacity, a comfortable pillion seat,
...
KTM 1390 Super Duke GT
Spotted undergoing testing in Europe, the KTM 1390 Super Duke GT boasts a revised subframe for improved luggage capacity, a comfortable pillion seat, and a new bodywork design. (Cycle World)
KTM 1390 Super Duke GT
Spotted undergoing testing in Europe, the KTM 1390 Super Duke GT boasts a revised subframe for improved luggage capacity, a comfortable pillion seat, and a new bodywork design. (Cycle World)

The anticipation surrounding KTM's next-generation models is reaching new heights, especially with the recent sighting of the 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke GT undergoing testing in Europe. This development comes on the heels of the successful launch of the 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R, hinting at a potential expansion of KTM's lineup based on the new 1390 engine platform.

To understand the significance of the "1390" engine, it's essential to note that KTM's numbering convention often approximates rather than precisely indicates engine capacity. In reality, the 1390 engine measures 1,350cc, a mere 49 cc increase from the previous 1290 engine. This increase is achieved through a 2mm bore increase, now measuring 110mm, coupled with the same 71mm stroke as before.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ktm 1290 Super Duker (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
KTM 1290 Super Duker
Engine Icon1301.0 cc Mileage Icon16.2 kmpl
₹ 12.50 Lakhs
View Details
Ktm 390 Duke (HT Auto photo)
KTM 390 Duke
Engine Icon398.63 cc Mileage Icon28.40 kmpl
₹ 3.11 Lakhs
Compare
Ktm 490 Duke (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
KTM 490 Duke
Engine Icon490.0 cc Mileage Icon25.0 kmpl
₹ 3.50 Lakhs
View Details
Ktm 890 Duke (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
KTM 890 Duke
Engine Icon889.0 cc Mileage Icon25.0 kmpl
₹ 8 - 10 Lakhs
View Details
Ktm 790 Duke (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
KTM 790 Duke
Engine Icon799.0 cc Mileage Icon40.0 kmpl
₹ 8.64 Lakhs
View Details
Ktm 200 Duke (HT Auto photo)
KTM 200 Duke
Engine Icon200 cc Mileage Icon33.0 kmpl
₹ 1.97 Lakhs
Compare

The heart of the 1390 Super Duke GT will be the same 1350cc V-twin engine found in its naked counterpart, the Super Duke R. This engine boasts a new variable valve timing and lift system, similar to BMW's ShiftCam technology, which enhances performance by allowing the engine to rev higher. Compared to the 1,301cc engine in the 1290 Super Duke, the new 1390 motor delivers a maximum output of 188 bhp and a peak torque of 145.07 Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Also Read : 2024 KTM RC 8C unveiled with 133 bhp, will be limited to 100 units

This increase in performance can be attributed to KTM's innovative variable valve timing and lift system, akin to technologies used by BMW and Audi. This system adjusts the intake camshafts laterally during operation, activating a more aggressive cam profile when needed. As a result, the engine's peak revs have been elevated from 9,500 to 10,000 rpm, with torque increasing from 139 Nm to 145 Nm.

As a sports-touring version of the Super Duke R, the KTM 1390 Super Duke GT will feature a revised subframe for improved luggage-carrying capacity and a comfortable pillion seat. Visually, it will sport a distinct bodywork design, including a new headlamp cluster with a tall windscreen, a large fuel tank with extended shrouds, and chunkier grab rails.

The new KTM 1390 Super Duke GT is expected to launch in globally towards the end of 2024 as a 2025 model. It will compete with the Ducati Diavel V4 in the sports-touring segment, offering riders a thrilling combination of performance and touring capability.

First Published Date: 01 Apr 2024, 09:21 AM IST
TAGS: ktm ktm 1290 super duke ducati diavel v4 ktm 1390 super duke gt

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.