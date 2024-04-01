KTM 1390 Super Duke GT spotted being tested in Europe. Here’s what to expect

The anticipation surrounding KTM's next-generation models is reaching new heights, especially with the recent sighting of the 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke GT undergoing testing in Europe. This development comes on the heels of the successful launch of the 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R, hinting at a potential expansion of KTM's lineup based on the new 1390 engine platform.

To understand the significance of the "1390" engine, it's essential to note that KTM's numbering convention often approximates rather than precisely indicates engine capacity. In reality, the 1390 engine measures 1,350cc, a mere 49 cc increase from the previous 1290 engine. This increase is achieved through a 2mm bore increase, now measuring 110mm, coupled with the same 71mm stroke as before.

The heart of the 1390 Super Duke GT will be the same 1350cc V-twin engine found in its naked counterpart, the Super Duke R. This engine boasts a new variable valve timing and lift system, similar to BMW's ShiftCam technology, which enhances performance by allowing the engine to rev higher. Compared to the 1,301cc engine in the 1290 Super Duke, the new 1390 motor delivers a maximum output of 188 bhp and a peak torque of 145.07 Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

This increase in performance can be attributed to KTM's innovative variable valve timing and lift system, akin to technologies used by BMW and Audi. This system adjusts the intake camshafts laterally during operation, activating a more aggressive cam profile when needed. As a result, the engine's peak revs have been elevated from 9,500 to 10,000 rpm, with torque increasing from 139 Nm to 145 Nm.

As a sports-touring version of the Super Duke R, the KTM 1390 Super Duke GT will feature a revised subframe for improved luggage-carrying capacity and a comfortable pillion seat. Visually, it will sport a distinct bodywork design, including a new headlamp cluster with a tall windscreen, a large fuel tank with extended shrouds, and chunkier grab rails.

The new KTM 1390 Super Duke GT is expected to launch in globally towards the end of 2024 as a 2025 model. It will compete with the Ducati Diavel V4 in the sports-touring segment, offering riders a thrilling combination of performance and touring capability.

