2024 KTM RC 8C unveiled with 133 bhp, will be limited to 100 units

KTM has unveiled the 2024 RC 8C in the global market and the company will only make 100 examples. The RC 8C is a track-only motorcycle and pre-booking for it will open on March 20 at 15:00 CET. KTM RC 8C will go on sale only in Europe, USA, Mexico, Canada and South Africa. The pre-booking amount is 1,000 Euros and the customers would need to select a preferred dealership.

The motorcycle is powered by an 889 cc LC8c engine that puts out 133 bhp of max power and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Being a track-only bike, the RC 8C boasts a bespoke chassis and uses racing components.

KTM is also hosting a special handover session at Portimão, Portugal. This event requires the additional purchase of a mandatory Race Parts Package. The event will include a personalized track setup session, private dinner, meet and greet, a track day experience with KTM racing riders, hot laps in a KTM X-BOW race car with KTM Factory Drivers and to top it off, KTM will be unveiling something as a world-exclusive preview of what is to come from the brand for the future.

To keep the weight low KTM RC 8C comes with Carbon Kevlar bodywork inspired by the KTM RC16. The engine and the bodywork are bolted on to a purpose-built 25CrMo4 steel tubular frame. The frame is suspended by a 43 mm WP APEX PRO 7543 closed cartridge fork with damping control in the front and WP APEX PRO 7746 with a remote preload adjuster at the rear. KTM says that the suspension has been tailored for track use. Slowing down the 2024 KTM RC 8C are Brembo 19RCS Corsa Corta radial master brake cylinders along with Brembo Stylema front brake calipers gripping 290 mm fully floating brake discs in the front whereas at the rear there is a Brembo two-piston caliper paired with a 230 mm fully floating disc with reinforced aluminium rotors and titanium screws for added weight saving.

