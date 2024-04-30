HT Auto
BMW R 1300 GS bookings open at select dealerships, will launch soon

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Apr 2024, 09:50 AM
  • BMW R 1300 GS uses a 1,300 cc boxer engine that puts out 143 bhp and 149 Nm.
BMW R 1300 GS
The engine on the BMW R 1300 GS is lighter and more powerful.
BMW R 1300 GS
The engine on the BMW R 1300 GS is lighter and more powerful.

Few dealerships of BMW Motorrad have started accepting pre-bookings for the new upcoming R 1300 GS. The pre-booking amount is between 50,000 and 1 lakh while the launch is expected in the coming months. As of now, the R 1250 GS costs 20.55 lakh ex-showroom and the R 1300 GS is expected to be priced around 1.5 lakh or 2 lakh higher than the R 1250 GS.

The brand-new motorcycle is equipped with a 1300 cc, two-cylinder boxer engine that delivers 143 bhp of maximum power at 7,750 rpm and 149 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. This boxer engine is the most powerful one ever used by BMW in a production motorcycle and it is also lighter than its predecessor.

The R 1300 GS boasts a completely new suspension setup and chassis, resulting in a weight saving of 12 kg compared to the previous model. It comes with four standard riding modes - 'Rain' and 'Road' for different road conditions, 'Eco' for fuel efficiency, and 'Enduro' for off-road adventures. Riders can also choose additional 'Pro' modes.

BMW Motorrad includes features like Full Integral ABS Pro, Engine drag torque control, dynamic brake assist, ride-off assistant, Dynamic Traction Control, Dynamic Cruise Control, USB socket, and a 12 V outlet as standard.

Also Read : All-electric BMW i5 launched in India, priced at 1.20 crore

Optional equipment for the R 1300 GS includes a Riding Assistant with Active Cruise Control, Front Collision Warning, and Lane Change Warning. While heated grips are now standard, a heated seat will cost extra. BMW Motorrad offers a variety of seats with different heights to accommodate various riders, along with a handlebar riser that raises the handlebar height by 30 mm.

Suspension is an integral part of an adventure tourer motorcycle. The R 1300 GS comes with a BMW Motorrad EVO-Telelever centre monoshock in the front and a BMW Motorrad EVO-Paralever at the rear. There is a cast aluminium single-sided swingarm and a new frame.

First Published Date: 30 Apr 2024, 08:57 AM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW BMW Motorrad Adventure tourers R 1300 GS

