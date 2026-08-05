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TRIUMPH Tiger 1200

₹19.39 - 21.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Tiger 1200 Price:

Triumph Tiger 1200 is priced between Rs. 19.39 - 21.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Triumph Tiger 1200?

The Triumph Tiger 1200 is available in 4 variants - Tiger 1200 GT Pro, Tiger 1200 Rally Pro, Tiger 1200 GT Explorer, Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer.

What are the Triumph Tiger 1200 colour options?

Triumph Tiger 1200 comes in six colour options: Carnival Red, Jet Black, Matt Khaki, Matt Sandstorm, Sapphire Black, Snowdonia White.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Triumph Tiger 1200?

Triumph Tiger 1200 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1160.0 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Triumph Tiger 1200?

Triumph Tiger 1200 rivals are Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250, BMW S 1000 XR, Ducati DesertX V2, Ducati DesertX, BMW R 1250 RT, Suzuki Hayabusa.

What is the mileage of Triumph Tiger 1200?

Triumph Tiger 1200 comes with a mileage of 19.6 kmpl (Company claimed).

Triumph Tiger 1200 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1160 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    19.6 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    150 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    220 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    130 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    245 kg
View All Tiger 1200 SpecsView specs icon

Triumph Tiger 1200 Variants

Triumph Tiger 1200 price starts at ₹ 19.39 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 21.89 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Triumph Tiger 1200 comes in 4 variants. Triumph Tiger 1200's top variant is Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer.
4 Variants Available
Tiger 1200 Tiger 1200 GT Pro
₹19.39 Lakhs*
1160 cc
220 kmph
Tiger 1200 Tiger 1200 Rally Pro
₹20.79 Lakhs*
1160 cc
220 kmph
Tiger 1200 Tiger 1200 GT Explorer
₹20.89 Lakhs*
1160 cc
220 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Triumph Tiger 1200 Latest Updates

Calendar icon5 Aug 2026
SIAM retracted a letter on E20 fuel quality, citing the need for further technical validation in ongoing industry discussions.Read Full Story
Calendar icon12 Jun 2026
India limits bulk fuel purchases to prevent hoarding, primarily impacting large buyers while leaving regular consumers unaffected.Read Full Story
Calendar icon7 May 2026
Trump's tariff threat on EU cars pressures Brussels to expedite trade talks, aiming to protect European interests amidst growing concerns.Read Full Story
Calendar icon14 Mar 2026
The Supreme Court will hear FADA's petition regarding ₹2,500 crore in blocked GST cess credits impacting automobile dealers.Read Full Story

Triumph Tiger 1200 Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Tiger 1200.
Triumph Tiger 1200
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
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Triumph Tiger 1200 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Triumph Tiger 1200
Triumph Tiger 1200 image
Rs. 19.39 LakhsOnwards
51
1160 cc150 PS130 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes245 kg-DiscDiscSpoke
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 imageRs. 24.64 LakhsOnwards-1252 cc152.2 PS125 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes258 kg2270 mmDiscDiscCast AluminumTiger 1200VSPan America 1250
BMW S 1000 XRBMW S 1000 XR imageRs. 22.5 LakhsOnwards-999 cc165 PS114 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes226 kg2333 mmDiscDiscCast AluminiumTiger 1200VSS 1000 XR
Ducati DesertXDucati DesertX imageRs. 19.59 LakhsOnwards
4.21
937 cc111.52 PS92 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes--Double DiscDiscSpokeTiger 1200VSDesertX
BMW R 1250 RTBMW R 1250 RT imageRs. 24.95 LakhsOnwards-1254 cc135.9 PS143 NmTourer Bikes279 kg2222 mmDouble DiscDiscAlloyTiger 1200VSR 1250 RT
Suzuki HayabusaSuzuki Hayabusa imageRs. 18.06 LakhsOnwards-1340 cc190 PS150 NmSuper Bikes, Tourer Bikes266 kg2180 mmDiscDiscAlloyTiger 1200VSHayabusa

Triumph Tiger 1200 Images

Triumph Tiger 1200 Image 1
Triumph Tiger 1200 Image 2
Triumph Tiger 1200 Image 3
Triumph Tiger 1200 Image 4
Triumph Tiger 1200 Image 5
Triumph Tiger 1200 Image 6

Triumph Tiger 1200 Colours

Triumph Tiger 1200 is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Carnival Red
Jet Black
Matt Khaki
Matt Sandstorm
Sapphire Black
Snowdonia White
Carnival red

Triumph Tiger 1200 Alternatives

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250

24.64 - 25.1 Lakhs
Tiger 1200vsPan America 1250
BMW S 1000 XR

BMW S 1000 XR

22.5 Lakhs
Tiger 1200vsS 1000 XR
UPCOMING
Ducati DesertX V2

Ducati DesertX V2

19 - 22 Lakhs
View upcoming Bikes
Ducati DesertX

Ducati DesertX

19.59 - 25.34 Lakhs
Tiger 1200vsDesertX
BMW R 1250 RT

BMW R 1250 RT

24.95 Lakhs
Tiger 1200vsR 1250 RT
Suzuki Hayabusa

Suzuki Hayabusa

18.06 Lakhs
Tiger 1200vsHayabusa

Triumph Tiger 1200 User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
Write a Review
Beast is on the road
Triump tiger 1200 is a beast and ossum road presence with good engine and good service and it is a wonderful bike worth of its price
By: Eshwar (Jun 10, 2024)
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Triumph Tiger 1200 Related News

The updated Tiger 1200 gets over 40 Triumph genuine accessories available as optional extras for capability, comfort, style, technology and protection,
Triumph Tiger 1200 gets fresh updates. Check out what has changed
31 Oct 2024
The 2025 Triumph Tiger 1200 gets better refinement with improved low-end traceability, while the reworked seat brings better comfort over long rides
2025 Triumph Tiger 1200 range launched in India, prices start at 19.39 lakh
31 Oct 2024
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Oct 29: New Maruti Dzire spotted, Triumph Tiger 1200 range launched
30 Oct 2024
Tiger 1200 will be able to drop its height automatically by up to 20 mm.
Triumph Tiger 1200 can now lower ride height automatically. Check it out
26 Aug 2023
Amit Sadh shared his newest prized possession, the Triumph Tiger 1200 on Instagram
“Let the rides begin” announces actor Amit Sadh with his new Triumph Tiger 1200
3 Dec 2022
View all
 Triumph Tiger 1200 Related News

Triumph Tiger 1200 Specifications and Features

Max Power150 PS
Body TypeAdventure Tourer Bikes
Max Torque130 Nm
Mileage19.6 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth
HeadlightLED
Engine1160.0 cc
Max Speed220 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Tiger 1200 specs and features

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