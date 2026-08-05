Triumph Tiger 1200 Key Specs
- Engine1160 cc
- Mileage19.6 kmpl
- Power150 ps
- Speed220 kmph
- Max Torque130 Nm
- Kerb Weight245 kg
Triumph Tiger 1200 is priced between Rs. 19.39 - 21.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Triumph Tiger 1200 is available in 4 variants - Tiger 1200 GT Pro, Tiger 1200 Rally Pro, Tiger 1200 GT Explorer, Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer.
Triumph Tiger 1200 comes in six colour options: Carnival Red, Jet Black, Matt Khaki, Matt Sandstorm, Sapphire Black, Snowdonia White.
Triumph Tiger 1200 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1160.0 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type.
Triumph Tiger 1200 rivals are Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250, BMW S 1000 XR, Ducati DesertX V2, Ducati DesertX, BMW R 1250 RT, Suzuki Hayabusa.
Triumph Tiger 1200 comes with a mileage of 19.6 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Triumph Tiger 1200
|Rs. 19.39 LakhsOnwards
|1160 cc
|150 PS
|130 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|245 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
|Rs. 24.64 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1252 cc
|152.2 PS
|125 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes
|258 kg
|2270 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Cast Aluminum
|Tiger 1200VSPan America 1250
|BMW S 1000 XR
|Rs. 22.5 LakhsOnwards
|-
|999 cc
|165 PS
|114 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|226 kg
|2333 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Cast Aluminium
|Tiger 1200VSS 1000 XR
|Ducati DesertX
|Rs. 19.59 LakhsOnwards
|937 cc
|111.52 PS
|92 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|-
|-
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Tiger 1200VSDesertX
|BMW R 1250 RT
|Rs. 24.95 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1254 cc
|135.9 PS
|143 Nm
|Tourer Bikes
|279 kg
|2222 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Tiger 1200VSR 1250 RT
|Suzuki Hayabusa
|Rs. 18.06 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1340 cc
|190 PS
|150 Nm
|Super Bikes, Tourer Bikes
|266 kg
|2180 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Tiger 1200VSHayabusa
Triumph Tiger 1200 is available in the 6 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|150 PS
|Body Type
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|Max Torque
|130 Nm
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Mobile Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|1160.0 cc
|Max Speed
|220 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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