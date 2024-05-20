Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 spotted, reveals new design features. Check details

Royal Enfield is gearing up to introduce its latest offering in the crowded 400cc two-wheeler market with the Guerrilla 450. This new model aims to compete with established names such as the Hero Mavrick 440, Triumph Speed 400, KTM 390 Duke, Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, and Harley-Davidson X440.

Recently trademarked, the Guerrilla 450's logo signals its imminent arrival, and new spy shots have provided a closer look at this anticipated motorcycle. Key design elements include a round LED headlight, a single-pod instrument console and a single-piece seat. To maintain a competitive price point, the Guerrilla 450 may feature a different instrument cluster compared to the Himalayan 450, though it appears to share the same tail setup.

A distinctive design feature is the offset fuel filler, a departure from the Himalayan’s centrally placed filler. The fuel tank design also diverges from the Himalayan 450’s 17-litre capacity, suggesting a smaller tank size more suited to the Guerrilla’s roadster profile.

The Royal Enfiled Guerrilla 450 will be powered by the 452cc Sherpa series engine, a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor that delivers 39.4 bhp and 40 Nm of peak torque (instagram/pink_piston)

In terms of hardware, the Guerrilla 450 differs significantly from the Himalayan. It employs telescopic front forks with gaiter instead of USD units and uses alloy wheels with tubeless tires. These changes, along with a lower stance and more road-oriented design, make the Guerrilla 450 ideal for urban riding.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Classic 650 trademark filed, will be the most affordable 650 Twin

The bike will be powered by the 452cc Sherpa series engine, a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor that delivers 39.4 bhp and 40 Nm of peak torque, the same as the Himalayan. It features a 6-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch. However, the Guerrilla 450's lighter build promises a more spirited performance.

Expected features include a 5-inch round TFT screen with connected technology, including app-based navigation, LED lighting for the headlamp, indicators, and taillight, and advanced switchgear. The test mules have been seen with road-going tires sourced from Ceat, underscoring its city-friendly orientation. With the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 priced at ₹2.85 lakh (ex-showroom), it is anticipated that the Guerrilla 450 will be positioned around the ₹2.40 lakh mark.

First Published Date: