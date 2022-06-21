Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa starting price is Rs. 1,373,847 in India. Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa is available in 1 variant and 2 colours. Powered by a 1,340 cc engine.Change City
Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa
₹ 13.74 to 16.66 Lakhs
Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa Key Specs
Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa
Engine 1,340 cc
Transmission Manual
Available colours
About Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa
The Suzuki Hayabusa is known for its powerful, agile, and magnificent appearance. It is famed for setting new standards in ultimate spor
Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa Price List, Specifications and Features
Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa STD BS6
1340 cc | 190 PS | 264 kg |
₹ 13.74 Lakhs* Get On-Road Price
Fuel Reserve
20 L
Ground Clearance
125 mm
Length
2180 mm
Wheelbase
1480 mm
Kerb Weight
264 kg
Height
1165 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm
Width
735 mm
Max Power
190 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
65 mm
Max Torque
150 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
Electronic ignition
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
12.5 : 1
Displacement
1340 cc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
4-stroke, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC
No of Cylinders
4
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
81 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-190/50-ZR17
Radial Tyre
Yes
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Link type, coil spring, oil damped
Front Suspension
Inverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Riding Modes
Yes
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Digital
Launch Control
Yes
Clock
Digital
Tachometer
Analogue
ABS
Dual Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Console
Analogue and Digital
Additional Features
Speed Limiter, Low Rpm Assist, Slope Dependent Control System, Hill Hold Control System
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Pilot Lamps
Yes
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Projector Headlights
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Low Oil Indicator
Yes
