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SUZUKI Hayabusa

₹16.9 - 17.7 Lakhs*
4.7
1
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Suzuki Hayabusa is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Latest Updates on Suzuki Hayabusa

The legendary Suzuki Hayabusa continues to captivate motorbike enthusiasts with its impeccable blend of performance, advanced technology, and striking aesthetics. As of 2025, the Suzuki Hayabusa has not only retained its iconic status but also received vital updates that enhance its appeal. This powerhouse now represents a perfect marriage of tradition and modernity, making it an excellent choice for sports bike aficionados. With its refined design, impressive performance metrics, and a host of safety features, the 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa promises to deliver an exhilarating riding experience, both on city roads and highways. The latest version of the Hayabusa boasts a stunning array of new colour options, including Metallic Matte Green/Metallic Matte Titanium Silver, Glass Sparkle Black, and Metallic Mystic Silver/Pearl Vigor Blue. These enhancements reflect Suzuki's commitment to innovation while preserving the core identity of this extraordinary machine. 

Suzuki Hayabusa Price

At present, India does not get the 2025 Hayabusa and is limited to the 2023 model year version. The current price of the 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa ranges from 16.9 lakh to 17.7 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This pricing positions the Hayabusa as a premier offering in the superbike segment, reflecting the high-level performance and advanced features it brings to the table. With its competitive pricing, the Hayabusa aims to attract not just seasoned riders but also enthusiasts looking to step into the world of high-performance motorcycling.

Suzuki Hayabusa Launch Date

The Suzuki Hayabusa made its much-anticipated return to the Indian market in April 2023. The latest iteration is available through Suzuki's big bike dealerships across India and is priced from 16.9 lakh, ex-showroom. While previous models faced challenges concerning compliance with BS6 emission norms, the new Hayabusa is fully compliant, ensuring that it meets contemporary standards while continuing to deliver unmatched performance.

Suzuki Hayabusa Variants

The Suzuki Hayabusa is available in two main variants, each showcasing a unique combination of colour schemes and features. The current offerings include new two-tone colours that add sophistication and flair to the already iconic design. The Hayabusa is available at 16.9 lakh (ex-showroom) for the standard variant and 17.7 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 25th Anniversary Edition. Although the fundamental architecture remains the same, these cosmetic variants allow riders to express their individuality and style while riding one of the most recognised superbikes on the market.

Suzuki Hayabusa Design and Exterior

From its aerodynamic silhouette to its aggressive stance, the Suzuki Hayabusa is a design marvel. The motorcycle features a sleek body that not only enhances its aesthetic appeal but also improves aerodynamics. The redesigned front headlamp and tail lamp incorporate LED technology, providing a modern edge to the overall look. The impressive dimensions, combined with fresh two-tone colour options, create an eye-catching appearance that turns heads on the road. The Hayabusa's frame has also undergone revisions to reduce weight and achieve ideal weight distribution. This focus on engineering precision ensures not just an attractive appearance but also enhances performance during high-speed manoeuvres.

Suzuki Hayabusa Features

Stepping into the cockpit of the Suzuki Hayabusa is an exhilarating experience. The rider's seat is ergonomically designed for comfort, ensuring that longer rides are enjoyable without fatigue. High-quality materials are employed throughout the cabin, giving it a luxurious feel.In terms of technology, the Hayabusa is equipped with a comprehensive display that provides essential information at a glance, including speed, RPM, fuel level, and various riding modes. The intuitive layout of controls allows riders to focus more on the road and less on navigation, contributing to a seamless riding experience.

Suzuki Hayabusa Engine

The 2023 Hayabusa that is available in India draws power from the 1,340 cc in-line four-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine. The motor develops 187 bhp and 150 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The 2025 Hayabusa, available in global markets, is powered by the same motor but is tuned for 190 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 142 Nm at 7,000 rpm.

Suzuki Hayabusa Fuel Efficiency

One of the notable aspects of the Suzuki Hayabusa is its fuel efficiency, which is generally an aspect that superbikes do not focus on. The Hayabusa achieves an overall ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency of approximately 17 kmpl. While this might not compete with more economy-focused motorcycles, it is impressive for a superbike of this caliber. Real-world fuel economy may vary based on riding style and environmental conditions, but overall riders can expect competitive efficiency metrics.

Safety Features

Safety is a top priority for Suzuki, and the Hayabusa excels in this area. The motorcycle is built with a six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) that enhances stability and control during varying conditions. It comes with an array of safety features, including anti-lock braking system (ABS), traction control, and an engine brake control system. The Hayabusa also boasts multiple riding modes, allowing the rider to adjust the motorcycle's performance characteristics to suit different riding conditions. These features are combined with a robust braking system equipped with Brembo calipers, ensuring superior stopping power when it matters most. In conclusion, the 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa is not just another superbike; it represents the pinnacle of motorcycle engineering and design. With its powerful performance, eye-catching aesthetics, and advanced safety features, it caters to experienced riders and those seeking the thrill of high-performance motorcycles. Experience the unmatched allure of the Hayabusa yourself, and discover why it remains an enduring favourite among motorcycling enthusiasts.

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Suzuki Hayabusa Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1340 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    17 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    190 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    300 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    150 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    266 kg
View All Hayabusa SpecsView specs icon

Suzuki Hayabusa Variants

Suzuki Hayabusa price starts at ₹ 16.9 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 17.7 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Suzuki Hayabusa comes in 2 variants. Suzuki Hayabusa's top variant is Anniversary Celebration Edition.
2 Variants Available
Hayabusa STD BS6
₹16.9 Lakhs*
1340 cc
300 kmph
Hayabusa Anniversary Celebration Edition
₹17.7 Lakhs*
1340 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Suzuki Hayabusa comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Suzuki Hayabusa
Suzuki Hayabusa image
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1340 cc190 PS150 NmSuper Bikes, Tourer Bikes266 kg2180 mmDouble DiscDiscAlloy
Suzuki HayabusaSuzuki Hayabusa imageRs. 18.06 LakhsOnwards-1340 cc190 PS150 NmSuper Bikes, Tourer Bikes266 kg2180 mmDiscDiscAlloyHayabusaVSHayabusa
Ducati MonsterDucati Monster imageRs. 13.99 LakhsOnwards
4.5205
890 cc110.68 PS91.1 NmSuper Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes175 kg-Double DiscDiscAlloyHayabusaVSMonster
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SXKawasaki Ninja 1100SX imageRs. 14.42 LakhsOnwards
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1099 cc136 PS113 NmSuper Bikes, Sports Bikes238 kg2100 mmDisc DiscAlloyHayabusaVSNinja 1100SX
BMW F900 GSBMW F900 GS imageRs. 14.85 LakhsOnwards-895 cc104.6 PS93 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes219 kg2270 mmDiscDiscSpokeHayabusaVSF900 GS
Honda XL750 TransalpHonda XL750 Transalp imageRs. 13.11 LakhsOnwards-755 cc91.77 PS75 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes, Off Road Bikes216 kg----HayabusaVSXL750 Transalp

Suzuki Hayabusa Images

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Suzuki Hayabusa Colours

Suzuki Hayabusa is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Metallic Matte Black
Anniversary Celebration Edition
Pearl Brilliant White
Metallic Thuder Grey
Metallic matte black

Suzuki Hayabusa User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
4Features
5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
4Comfort
Write a Review
Rev Up with the New Hayabusa
The Suzuki Hayabusa is renowned for its performance, featuring a 1,340cc inline four engine that delivers incredible power and speed. its aerodynamic design, with a distinctive humpback shape, enhance stability and reduces drag, making it one of the fastest production motorcycles in the world.
By: Hithesh Gowda S (Jul 1, 2024)
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Suzuki Hayabusa Related News

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The updated 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa gets new features as well as colour options.
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 Suzuki Hayabusa Related News

Suzuki Hayabusa Specifications and Features

Max Power190 PS
Body TypeSuper Bikes, Tourer Bikes
Max Torque150 Nm
Mileage17 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine1340.0 cc
Max Speed300 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Hayabusa specs and features

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