Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa starting price is Rs. 1,373,847 in India. Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa is available in 1 variant and 2 colours. Powered by a 1,340 cc engine.

Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa

Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa (HT Auto photo)
₹ 13.74 to 16.66 Lakhs

Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa Key Specs

Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa
Engine 1,340 cc
Transmission Manual
Available colours

About Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa

The Suzuki Hayabusa is known for its powerful, agile, and magnificent appearance. It is famed for setting new standards in ultimate spor

Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa Price List, Specifications and Features

Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa STD BS6

1340 cc | 190 PS | 264 kg |

₹ 13.74 Lakhs* Get On-Road Price
Specifications Features
Fuel Reserve
20 L
Ground Clearance
125 mm
Length
2180 mm
Wheelbase
1480 mm
Kerb Weight
264 kg
Height
1165 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm
Width
735 mm
Max Power
190 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
65 mm
Max Torque
150 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
Electronic ignition
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
12.5 : 1
Displacement
1340 cc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
4-stroke, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC
No of Cylinders
4
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
81 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-190/50-ZR17
Radial Tyre
Yes
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Link type, coil spring, oil damped
Front Suspension
Inverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped
Locate Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

Rdb Suzuki, Khanpur

mapicon
Khasra No. 564, A-6,devli Road,khanpur Extension,khanpur Village,delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110062
phoneicon
+91 - 9311646512
   

Dharam Suzuki - Paschim Vihar, Paschim Vihar

mapicon
Plot No-4, Near Udyog Nagar Metro Station,inder Enclave,delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110063
phoneicon
+91 - 9513304924
   

Dwarka Suzuki - Tilak Nagar, Tilak Nagar

mapicon
44217, Near Pnb,delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110018
phoneicon
+91 - 7795659370
   

Rdb Suzuki - Okhla Phase Ii, Okhla Phase Ii

mapicon
E 49/7, Pocket D,okhla Industrial Area,delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110020
phoneicon
+91 - 9311323896

