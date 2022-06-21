About Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa

The Suzuki Hayabusa is known for its powerful, agile, and magnificent appearance. It is famed for setting new standards in ultimate spor

...

The Suzuki Hayabusa is known for its powerful, agile, and magnificent appearance. It is famed for setting new standards in ultimate sport performance and for holding the number one spot in the class it formed for the previous two decades. Its improved riding experience includes even smoother power delivery and nimbler handling, as well as a set of cutting-edge electrical systems that optimise performance characteristics and make the Hayabusa more controllable and predictable.



Looks and built



The new Hayabusa has a more aggressive combat suit, which enhances the aero without the need of winglets and has a lower coefficient of drag than the previous generation's smooth contours. The tried-and-true twin-spar aluminium frame from the previous generation motorcycle lies beneath the sleeker, sharper shell and the headlamps and taillights are LEDs.



Riding ergonomics



The wheelbase remains at 1480mm in the new Hayabusa, with 800mm seat and 120mm ground clearance. The Euro 5 compliant exhaust's better materials also contribute to weight reductions. Suspension components have also been updated, with improved Showa units joining the new Busa, as well as sticky Bridgestone Battlax S22 tyres and top-of-the-line stopping power from Brembo Stylema callipers. The bike also gets a new TFT display in the middle of its characteristic five-pod instrument dashboard which is predominantly analogue.



Engine and Power



The Suzuki Hayabusa's liquid-cooled inline-four engine has the same displacement as the previous one (1,340cc), but it has been extensively rebuilt, including new pistons, connecting rods, and camshafts, amongst other things. The motor has lost 7 horsepower as part of the update, bringing the total to 190 horsepower and 150 Nm of torque. The bike's top speed is still limited to 299 kph by an electronic limiter. The transmission shaft needle bearings have been lengthened, and the redesigned pistons and Twin Swirl Combustion Chamber (TSCC) design take full advantage of developments in CAE analysis to bring in more air as the valves lift, increasing combustion efficiency.



Safety Features



Top-tier IMU-assisted rider aids, such as ten-level traction and wheelie control, as well as three-level engine brake control, are now standard on the Hayabusa. The bike still has three power levels, but it also offers three user-customizable riding modes as well. Three-stage launch control, cruise control, hill hold, and a programmable speed limiter are amongst the other features. A new bi-directional quickshifter is also available.





Read More