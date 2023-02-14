HT Auto
Preparing For Dhoom 4? Actor John Abraham Brings Home The Suzuki Hayabusa

Preparing for Dhoom 4? Actor John Abraham brings home the Suzuki Hayabusa

John Abraham is an avid motorcyclist and has an enviable collection of motorcycles in his garage. But his latest addition is the one he is largely associated with. In fact, it’s a motorcycle that he is partly responsible for being popular in India. It is the Suzuki Hayabusa we are talking about and the actor recently took delivery of his new prized possession.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Feb 2023, 12:11 PM
The new generation Suzuki Hayabusa was recently delivered to John Abraham (asadjafc/Instagram)
A video of the ‘Pathaan’ star taking delivery of his new Suzuki Hayabusa is doing the rounds on the internet. John is seen unwrapping the Hayabusa that’s finished in a shade of Metallic Sword Silver with Candy Daring Red.

Also Read : 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa breaks cover in new colour options

Both John Abraham and Suzuki Hayabusa scaled new heights of popularity after the release of the film 'Dhoom' in 2004. Playing the antagonist Kabir in the film, Abraham is seen riding the Hayabusa, which cemented an entire generation's love for the motorcycle in India. John also owned the first generation of the Hayabusa before moving to other machines over the years.

Do note, India is one of the few markets globally to locally assemble the tourer given the high demand. It was also one of the last markets to discontinue the previous generation version.

This is the new generation of the motorcycle and draws power from the upgraded 1,340 cc, four-cylinder engine tuned for 187 bhp and 150 Nm of peak torque. The Hayabusa packs some stellar hardware including an aluminium suspension frame with Showa units, Brembo’s Stylema brake calipers and Bridgestone Battlax S22 tyres.

The new generation Suzuki Hayabusa's familiar design language makes it extremely recognisable albeit with sharper lines. On the feature front, the bike packs a host of electronic and safety aids including a TFT instrument console, six-axis IMU with 10 levels of traction control, 3-level engine brake control, three power modes, launch control, cruise control, hill hold, cornering ABS, and more. The kerb weight is also down by 2 kg to 264 kg on the new Hayabusa due to a lighter exhaust system.

John Abraham has a special place for litre-class motorcycles in his heart and garage. The actor’s collection includes the Aprilia RSV4 RF, BMW S 1000 RR, Ducati Panigale V4 with an SC Project exhaust, Yamaha YZF-R1, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R, MV Agusta F3 800, Yamaha V-Max 60th anniversary special, KTM 790 Duke, and more. The actor also owns a Porsche Cayenne, Nissan GT-R, Audi Q3, and the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross.

On the work front, the actor is basking in the success of his last release Pathaan that's doing wonders at the box office. He will be seen in Tariq, Tehran and 100% next. The actor is also co-producing and working on a movie based on motorcycle racing.

First Published Date: 14 Feb 2023, 12:10 PM IST
TAGS: John Abraham Pathaan Suzuki Hayabusa Suzuki Motorcycle India
