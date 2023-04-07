2023 Suzuki Hayabusa launched with OBD2 compliance and three new colours

Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced the launch of the 2023 Hayabusa that now meets the OBD2-A compliance norms. The 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa is priced at ₹16.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available starting today across the company’s big bike dealerships. It gets new two-tone colours - Metallic Thunder Gray and Candy Daring Red, Metallic Mat Black No. 2 and Glass Sparkle Black, and Pearl Vigor Blue and Pearl Brilliant White.

There are no mechanical changes to the Suzuki Hayabusa that continues to draw power from the 1,340 cc in-line four-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine. The motor develops 187 bhp and 150 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The Hayabusa packs top-spec hardware including a twin-spar aluminium frame and swingarm. The bike gets 43 mm KYB USD front forks with 120 mm of travel with a KYB link-type monoshock at the rear. Both units are fully adjustable. Braking performance comes from the Brembo Stylema brake calipers with Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22 tyres.

Speaking about the update, Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “We are grateful for the love that the enthusiasts have shown towards the third generation Hayabusa in India. The motorcycle enjoys a cult status in the motorcycling world not only for its styling but also because of its unmatched performance. Almost all the units which were assembled at our Gurgaon plant since its launch have been sold in record time across the country. Looking at this overwhelming response, we decided to introduce the new colour range and OBD2-A compliant model of this iconic Suzuki motorcycle. These new colours add another layer of style and sophistication to the already legendary motorcycle. We are confident that the new shades will also be adored by the motorcycle enthusiasts in the country."

The Suzuki Hayabusa is one of the few superbikes to be locally assembled in India and the motorcycle continues to get strong demand for its thunderous performance and dynamics. The Hayabusa is also impressive in the way it rides and as a tourer, the bike feels sublime on longer stretches. With respect to electronic aids, the Hayabusa is loaded with features like a 6-axis IMU, power mode selector, anti-lift control system, bi-directional quickshifter, engine braking control, motion track control and more. The Hayabusa weighs a hefty 266 kg (kerb).

