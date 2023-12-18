Saved Articles

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin vs Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa

In 2023 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin or Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

CRF1100L Africa Twin
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Manual
₹15.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
2021 Hayabusa
Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa
STD BS6
₹16.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm190 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
81.455 mm65 mm
Max Torque
103 Nm @ 6000 rpm150 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Electronic, digital transistor-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:1-
Displacement
1082.96 cc1340 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine4-stroke, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
Manual Transmission6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
92 mm81 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,74,95418,69,560
Ex-Showroom Price
15,96,50016,90,000
RTO
1,27,7201,35,200
Insurance
38,76144,360
Accessories Charges
11,9730
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
38,15040,184

