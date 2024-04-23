Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400 X prices hiked for the first time

Triumph Motorcycles India has increased prices on its entry-level Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X in the country. The 2024 Triumph Speed 400 is now priced at ₹2.34 lakh, while the 2024 Scrambler 400 X will set you back by ₹2.64 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Both bikes have received a price hike of ₹1,500. This is the first price increment on the Triumph 400s since the bikes were launched in 2023.

Both the Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X have been hits for the British bike maker right from their debut. Taking cues from bigger Triumph motorcycles, the Speed 400 mimics the Speed Twin, while the Scrambler 400 X is inspired by the Scrambler 900. Both motorcycles were impressive in offering stellar performance, everyday usability and segment-best fit and finish.

The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X share the same underpinnings but are targeted at different buyers

Power on the Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X comes from the newly-developed 399 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor tuned for 39.5 bhp and 37.5 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and gets an assist-and-slipped clutch.

The Triumph 400s share the same underpinnings as well as several cycle parts. While the Speed 400 is more road-biased and has a smaller frame with 17-inch alloy wheels, the Scrambler 400 looks more imposing and rides on larger 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels. The Scrambler also gets a bigger longer travel suspension setup, a larger 320 mm disc brake (300 mm on the Speed 400), twin barrel exhaust, knuckle guards, headlamp protector and block-pattern tyres.

The Scrambler 400 X gets a host of different components including the larger 19-inch front wheel, block pattern tyres, knuckle guard, twin barrel exhaust and more. It also gets a more substantial road presence

Both machines come with all-LED lighting, a semi-digital instrument console, USB charging, dual-channel ABS, switchable traction control, and more. The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X are built in India by Bajaj Auto in Pune, and the bikes are not only sold in the domestic market but exported globally as well. India is the global production hub for Triumph’s 400 range with several markets locally assembling the bikes.

Building on the success of the Speed twins, Triumph is expected to bring a third 400 cc offering later this year. While details aren’t clear, the upcoming offering is speculated to be the cafe racer-styled offering that could be called the Thruxton 400. The upcoming model was spotted testing last year internationally and is expected to come with retro semi-fairing and subtle changes to the side panels. We expect Triumph and Bajaj to share more details in the second half of the year.

