Honda Prologue electric SUV to launch in 2024: First Look
Honda Cars will launch its first ever electric SUV Prologue in global markets early next year. Ahead of the launch, the carmaker has shared key details about the electric SUV like its range, variants, powertrain, battery and features. Here is a quick look.
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
UPCOMING
₹ 10 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Add to compare
Check latest offers
UPCOMING
₹ 10 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Add to compare
Check latest offers
First Published Date: 02 Oct 2023, 15:59 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now