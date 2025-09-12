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Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R vs Suzuki Hayabusa

In 2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R or Suzuki Hayabusa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Price starts at Rs. 20.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Hayabusa Price starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs (last recorded price). Ninja ZX-10R engine makes power and torque 203 PS PS & 114.9 Nm. On the other hand, Hayabusa engine makes power & torque 190 PS PS & 150 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja ZX-10R in 2 colours. Suzuki offers the Hayabusa in 4 colours. The Ninja ZX-10R mileage is around 12.0 kmpl. The Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl.
Ninja ZX-10R vs Hayabusa Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ninja zx-10r Hayabusa
BrandKawasakiSuzuki
Price₹ 20.79 Lakhs₹ 16.9 Lakhs
Mileage12.0 kmpl17 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1340 cc
Power203 PS PS190 PS PS

Filters
Ninja ZX-10R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
STD
₹20.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hayabusa
Suzuki Hayabusa
STD BS6
₹16.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Break View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17 L-
Ground Clearance
135 mm125 mm
Length
2085 mm2180 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm1480 mm
Height
1185 mm1165 mm
Kerb Weight
207 kg264 kg
Saddle Height
835 mm800 mm
Width
750 mm735 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-190/55-17Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-190/50-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
299 kmph300 kmph
Max Power
203 PS @ 13200 rpm190 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
55 mm65 mm
Max Torque
114.9 Nm @ 11400 rpm150 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
998 cc1340 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four4-stroke, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet multi-disc, manual-
No Of Cylinders
4-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
76 mm81 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Horizontal Back-link, BFRC lite gas-charged shock with piggyback reservoir, compression and rebound damping and spring preload adjustability, and top-out spring / 115 mmLink type, coil spring, oil damped
Front Suspension
43 mm inverted fork (BFF) with external compression chamber, compression and rebound damping and spring preload adjustability, and top-out springs / 120 mmInverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Configurable Rider,SportsYes
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Projector Headlights
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
22,95,78518,69,560
Ex-Showroom Price
20,79,00016,90,000
RTO
1,66,3201,35,200
Insurance
50,46544,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
49,34540,184

Ninja ZX-10R Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹20.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
BMW S 1000 RRundefined | Petrol | Manual₹23.25 - 28.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Ninja ZX-10R vs S 1000 RR

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