In 2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R or Suzuki Hayabusa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Price starts at Rs. 20.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Hayabusa Price starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs (last recorded price). Ninja ZX-10R engine makes power and torque 203 PS PS & 114.9 Nm. On the other hand, Hayabusa engine makes power & torque 190 PS PS & 150 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja ZX-10R in 2 colours. Suzuki offers the Hayabusa in 4 colours. The Ninja ZX-10R mileage is around 12.0 kmpl. The Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl.
Ninja ZX-10R vs Hayabusa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ninja zx-10r
|Hayabusa
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 20.79 Lakhs
|₹ 16.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.0 kmpl
|17 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1340 cc
|Power
|203 PS PS
|190 PS PS